Left Menu

Actress assault case: Film director Balachandra Kumar appears before Crime Branch

Malayalam film director Balachandra Kumar on Tuesday appeared before the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for interrogation in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:03 IST
Actress assault case: Film director Balachandra Kumar appears before Crime Branch
Police officials reach at Aluva Police Club in Kochi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam film director Balachandra Kumar on Tuesday appeared before the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for interrogation in connection with the 2017 actress assault case. At the same time, the Crime Branch continued its interrogation of actor Dileep, who is accused in the case.

The Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the investigation into the case by April 15. Earlier in November, Balachandra Kumar has levelled a series of allegations against Dileep in connection to the case. He had shared audio recordings which led to new conspiracies in the case against actor Dileep.

Further, Dileep was accused of conspiring with others to murder police officials who have been investigating the actor assault case. The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022