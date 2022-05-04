SC to hear plea seeking release of film 'Jhund' on OTT platform tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on May 5 a plea challenging the Telangana High Court order staying the proposed release of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi movie 'Jhund' on the Over the Top (OTT) platform on May 6. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli posted the matter for hearing tomorrow after senior advocate CA Sundaram sought urgent listing of the case.

Sundaram told the bench that the film, which was earlier released in theatres on March 4, is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform and the High Court's status quo order is coming in between. He said the challenge to the movie had already been dismissed earlier.

On April 29, the High Court in its interim order had ordered the status quo relating to the release of the movie on OTT platforms. The order was passed on the plea filed by Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar who alleged copyright violation by the makers of 'Jhund'.

Earlier, Kumar had sought an injunction against the theatre release of the film, alleging breach of the terms of the settlement in an earlier case against the filmmakers, however, the trial court declined the plea to recall the settlement and allowed the film to be released in theatres. Thereafter, the film was released in theatres on March 4. Kumar then approached the High Court challenging the trial court's order and on April 29, the interim order was passed.

'Jhund', a biographical sports film, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO 'Slum Soccer'. (ANI)

