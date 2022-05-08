Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart in Aligarh

A fire broke out on the second floor of Vishal Mega Mart in Aligarh on Sunday evening, said Vivek Sharma, Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 22:04 IST
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out on the second floor of Vishal Mega Mart in Aligarh on Sunday evening, said Vivek Sharma, Chief Fire Officer (CFO). "A fire broke out on the second floor of Vishal Mega Mart in Aligarh, the fire fighting operations are underway," said Sharma.

Currently, the fire fighting operations are underway. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

