Left Menu

President Kovind condoles demise of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of Indian music composer and Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and said his recitals would leave connoisseurs of Indian classical music spellbound.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:22 IST
President Kovind condoles demise of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of Indian music composer and Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and said his recitals would leave connoisseurs of Indian classical music spellbound. "Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma's recitals would leave connoisseurs of Indian classical music spellbound. He popularized Santoor, the traditional musical instrument from J&K. Sad to learn that his Santoor is now silenced. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans everywhere," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, a musical legend, passed away today in Mumbai. He was 84. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to eminent Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's family saying, his music will continue to enthral the coming generations.

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was an Indian composer and santoor player from Jammu.

He received the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022