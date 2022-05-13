Left Menu

On PBNS's 3rd anniversary, its head Samir Kumar says news service fulfilled people's aspirations

Samir Kumar, head of Prasar Bharati News Services claimed that PBNS has fulfilled the people's aspirations during its journey of 1000 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:37 IST
On PBNS's 3rd anniversary, its head Samir Kumar says news service fulfilled people's aspirations
Samir Kumar, DG of Prasar Bharati News Services (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samir Kumar, head of Prasar Bharati News Services claimed that PBNS has fulfilled the people's aspirations during its journey of 1000 days. Speaking to ANI on the occasion of the third anniversary of Prasar Bharati News Services, Kumar said that it is a great occasion that this small team has come a long way.

"It is said in the startup world that moment you cross 1000 days of your existence, you have made your presence felt. So as a startup in the government setup, we are completing three years and as well as one year of our daily magazine. I would say that the Prasar Bharati Board, which gave this mandate in 2019, I believe that we have fulfilled those aspirations and we have paved the way for a much brighter future for the digital wing of Prasar Bharati." Emphasising on accurate and speedy news broadcast, Kumar said, "We are lucky that Akashavani and Doordarshan Samachar, they are one of the most authentic brands in the country. So building onto the already existing strength of authenticity of Prasar Bharati, bringing in that speed, keeping the accuracy intact has been the moto of PBNS and I believe we have been successful in this."

He further said, "Our PBNS Twitter handle is growing in the country. At the same time, our telegram has been very popular. Our daily magazine has been received well. So with all that, the tech-based system which has been created to bring all the newsgathering on one platform has been received well by the Doordarshan and Akashavani." So with all of that, it has been a great endeavour to keep both speed and accuracy intact for the new set up, he said.

PBNS's digital daily magzine also marked its one-year successful journey today. Talking about this, Kumar said that there has been great support that we are able to achieve some great milestones and that is that itself that we are celebrating third year and first year of the daily magazine.

It is notable that Prasar Bharati News Service was started on 13th May, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022