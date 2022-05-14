Neha Kakkar's husband singer Rohanpreet Singh's valuables stolen from hotel in Mandi

Singer Neha Kakkar's husband and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh's personal belongings including a diamond ring and cash were stolen at a hotel in Mandi here, said a police official on Saturday. Neha Kakkar's husband was staying in a hotel at Mandi, when his diamond ring, iPhone, and other expensive belongings were stolen.

Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri said, "Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar's husband." Police took cognizance of the matter and registered a case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

