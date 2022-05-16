KVIC distributes woodcraft and agarbatti making machines in Tawang & Guwahati

As many as 150 trained Khadi artisans including 100 women artisans in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are associated with various self-employment activities of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed turn wood craft machines to 50 artisans in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and 50 agarbatti making machines and 50 pickle making machines to the artisans at Guwahati in Assam.

This is for the first time that KVIC has begun the turn wood training program for local youths in Arunachal Pradesh which aims at creating sustainable employment for local tribal youths in Tawang and reviving the traditional wood craft in the state. These wood craft artisans, all belonging to BPL families, were provided a comprehensive 20-days training by KVIC and upon completion of their training, the machinery was provided to these artisans.

On Saturday, Shri Saxena also distributed 50 agarbatti making machines to 50 women artisans under the flagship Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) to set up their own Agarbatti manufacturing units. This also aims at strengthening the local Agarbatti industry, which is a major employment creator in Assam. KVIC has also roped in a business partner, which is a successful local Agarbatti manufacturer of Assam that will provide raw material and take back all the Agarbatti produced by these 50 women entrepreneurs by paying labor charges.

KVIC Chairman Shri Saxena said the Khadi activities in North East are aligned with Prime Minister's vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" by making youths self-reliant. "KVIC has laid great emphasis on creating sustainable employment and strengthening traditional crafts in the North East. KVIC's support to turn wood craft, Agarbatti making and agro and food-based industries like pickle making will empower the local youths and women and create employment at their doorsteps," he said.

Notably, in recent times, KVIC has opened two Eri Silk Training and Production Centres in Arunachal Pradesh and revived the Monpa Handmade paper industry in Tawang. Also, more than 430 units of bamboo products including Agabatti and round bamboo stick manufacturing have been set up in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by KVIC in the last couple of years.

(With Inputs from PIB)