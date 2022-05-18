Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea seeking permission to travel abroad

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, on Wednesday withdrew her petition filed before a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad, including Abu Dhabi to attend the IIFA Awards. Fernandez withdrew her petition as the dates of the event were shifted in June and hence the court questioned her regarding the early approach.

Her lawyers agreed to the court's query and said that they would approach the court after a few days. Meanwhile, with regards to the travel to France and Nepal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that for Nepal, her pass to attend the particular event has been cancelled and with regards to travel to France, she has not submitted satisfactory documents and hence the ED opposed her plea.

Earlier this month, the court sought a response from ED on an application moved by Fernandez seeking permission to release her passport for urgent travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nepal, and France for 15 days. Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

She had earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning in a money-laundering investigation against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. The Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh sought a response from the probe agency and had listed the matter for May 18, 2022 for hearing.

The plea submitted that Fernandez is a Sri Lankan national living in India since 2009 and belongs to a Bollywood fraternity and holds a good name in the Bollywood industry. Advocate Ajit Singh, representing the actor submitted that the ED filed the chargesheet and has not named the applicant as an accused in the present matter. However, without citing any reason to the applicant, the ED seized the passport of the applicant.

The applicant had prayed for the release of her passport and seeks permission from the court to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, tentatively from May 17 to May 22, as International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is organizing the 2022 IFA weekend and awards in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It further stated that the applicant actor represents the Hindi film industry at the Cannes Film Festival and has been invited to attend and participate in the same from May 17 to May 28, 2022, in France.

The applicant is also associated with the Dabang show since 2017 and has been further invited to attend the same in Nepal from May 27 to May 28, 2022. There is an active Look Out Circular against her which had led to her brief detention at Mumbai International Airport last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)