Anurag Thakur pays tributes to Maharaja Ranjit Singh in France, invokes connection between Himachal and Saint Tropez

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the busts of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Rani Bannu Pan Dei, and General Allard in Saint Tropez, France.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:31 IST
Anurag Thakur paid tribute to Maharaja Ranjit Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Payal Mehta Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the busts of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Rani Bannu Pan Dei, and General Allard in Saint Tropez, France.

The minister along with Saint Tropez Mayor Sylvie Siri visited Allard Square and laid the wreath at the busts. The minister is leading the Indian delegation to Cannes Film Festival.

Anurag Thakur told ANI that the relations between France and India have strengthened to a new level. He also referred to connection between Saint-Tropez and Himachal Pradesh as Rani Bannu Pan Dei from the state was married to Gen. Allard of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Army. "The relationship between India and France is generations old. Saint Tropez and Himachal's relation is also old. And under the guidance of PM Modi, the relations between India and France have strengthened to a new level," he said.

He expressed confidence of the bilateral ties strengthening further. Anurag Thaku is MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. Rani Bannu Pan Dei ji belonged to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.

"Paid my respects to Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji, Gen. Allard & Rani Bannu Pan Dei ji, Princess of Chamba married to Gen. Allard of Maharaja's army, invoking the connection b/w Himachal Pradesh and Saint Tropez, France," the minister said in a tweet. General Allard served in Maharaja Ranjit's Army. A bust of Maharaja Ranjit was unveiled in Saint Tropez, France Maharaja Ranjit was installed in September 2016. (ANI)

