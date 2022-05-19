SC refuses to stop streaming Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' on OTT

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to halt the streaming of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi movie 'Jhund' on the Over the Top (OTT) platform. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna said its order of May 5 on which the release of the movie on the OTT platform would continue have been permitted.

It also directed the Telangana High Court to consider the revision petition filed by Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar, who alleged copyright violation, immediately after the summer vacation.Earlier, the bench had stayed the Telangana High Court order which had stayed the release of the movie on OTT. The movie was released on ZEE5. The apex court was hearing the plea of Film's producer Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd (T Series) against the High Court order.

The film, which was earlier released in theatres on March 4, was released on the OTT platform on May 6. On April 29, the High Court in its interim order had ordered the status quo relating to the release of the movie on OTT platforms. The order was passed on the plea filed by Kumar who alleged copyright violation by the makers of 'Jhund'.

Earlier, Kumar had sought an injunction against the theatre release of the film, alleging breach of the terms of the settlement in an earlier case against the filmmakers, however, the trial court declined the plea to recall the settlement and allowed the film to be released in theatres. Thereafter, the film was released in theatres on March 4. Kumar then approached the High Court challenging the trial court's order and on April 29, the interim order was passed.

'Jhund', a biographical sports film, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO 'Slum Soccer'. (ANI)

