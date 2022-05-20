Justice Nageswara Rao acted as police inspector in 'Kanoon Apna Apna'

Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao acted in many films including a Bollywood film "Kanoon Apna Apna" as a police inspector, Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai said on Saturday. Supreme Court Bar Association Vice President Pradeep Rai said that Justice Rao has acted in many films. "He has acted in a hindi movie called Kanoon Apna Apna with Kader Khan and Sanjay Dutt,"

Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai revealed this fact while addressing farewell ceremony of Justice L Nageswara Rao. The function was organised by Supreme Court Bar Association.

Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai said that Justice LN Rao multitalented personality as he is a very good cricket player also. Senior Advocate Rai describe him as top leader and contributed in each and every sector. Justice LN Rao was elevated as Supreme Court Judge on May 13 2016 and would retire on June 7 2022. (ANI)

