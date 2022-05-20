Left Menu

Justice Nageswara Rao acted as police inspector in 'Kanoon Apna Apna'

Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao acted in many films including a Bollywood film "Kanoon Apna Apna" as a police inspector, Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:27 IST
Justice Nageswara Rao acted as police inspector in 'Kanoon Apna Apna'
Justice Nageswara Rao in Kanoon Apna Apna (Screengrab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao acted in many films including a Bollywood film "Kanoon Apna Apna" as a police inspector, Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai said on Saturday. Supreme Court Bar Association Vice President Pradeep Rai said that Justice Rao has acted in many films. "He has acted in a hindi movie called Kanoon Apna Apna with Kader Khan and Sanjay Dutt,"

Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai revealed this fact while addressing farewell ceremony of Justice L Nageswara Rao. The function was organised by Supreme Court Bar Association.

Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai said that Justice LN Rao multitalented personality as he is a very good cricket player also. Senior Advocate Rai describe him as top leader and contributed in each and every sector. Justice LN Rao was elevated as Supreme Court Judge on May 13 2016 and would retire on June 7 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022