Left Menu

New Delhi: President Kovind visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:10 IST
New Delhi: President Kovind visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
President Kovind visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Photo credit: Twitter@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. President Kovind accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind saw the distinctive displays at the Sangrahalaya.

The 'Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya' is a building constructed in the premises of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) that recognizes the contribution of all Prime Ministers. The building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on April 14 this year. Established in the area of 10,491 sq meters at a cost of Rs 306 crore with the logo of the building representing the hands of the people of India holding the wheel, symbolizing nation and democracy; 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' has employed technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of the display.

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, and experiential installations enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive. The building begins with the gallery of India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and covers the history of all Prime Ministers. In the end, there is a gallery of Dr Manmohan Singh, who was Prime Minister of India till April 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022