Karnataka Govt ropes in actor Sudeep Sanjeev to promote Punyakoti Yojana

Actor Sudeep Sanjeev on Friday was appointed as the ambassador of Punyakoti Yojana, a project of the Karnataka government.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 16:56 IST
Source: Government of Karnataka. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sudeep Sanjeev on Friday was appointed as the ambassador of Punyakoti Yojana, a project of the Karnataka government. State Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B. Chauhan said, "Kiccha Sudeep has been appointed as the ambassador of Punyakoti Yojana which is an ambitious project of the government."

"You are participating in this good work and joining hands with the government's resolve to protect the cow," Prabhu Chauhan wrote in the letter to the actor. Punyakoti Yojana is a programme undertaken by the Animal Husbandry Department to protect cattle, encourage dairy farming, and join hands with the government for cattle conservation, care and nutrition.

Earlier, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan had written a letter to actor Sudeep, asking him to become the Punyakoti ambassador. In reply to the letter, Sudeep agreed to work as an ambassador for Animal Husbandry Department. "Sudeep has agreed to do this work without any remuneration, Prabhu Chauhan shared the information," the Minister informed.

Notably, the actor is celebrating his 49th birthday today. The Minister also wished Sudeep a very happy birthday on his birthday. (ANI)

