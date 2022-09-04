Left Menu

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance has found its way in Gujarat as the students in Ambach village of Tapi district are indulged in learning the culture and dances of other states along with getting education.

Visual of girl's Saraswati Kanya Vidyalaya. Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance has found its way in Gujarat as the students in Ambach village of Tapi district are indulged in learning the culture and dances of other states along with getting education. "For past 4 years, these girls have been performing this Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance.We thought of introducing them (tribal girls) to a new cultural dance,"Reema Mysorea, teacher of Saraswati Kanya Vidyalaya told ANI.

She also added, "Whatever we earn through these dance performances, that money is being used for the welfare of these girls so that they can perform better. Saraswati Kanya Vidyalaya has taken the initiative of teaching tribal girls with different skills.

"I enjoy performing this dance and I feel good when we go out and get praised for our performance," Urvashi Halpati, a student. "I am responsible for moving the bamboos during the performance. We practised for among 3-4 months as it requires a lot of hard work and practise. We have to make sure that bamboos do not hurt the dancers during the performance," Priyanshi Gamit, another student. (ANI)

