Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to be theme for Delhi's Luv Kush Ramlila this year

With Dussera around the corner, Delhi's Luv Kush Ramlila Committee is gearing up with the theme of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir this year to stage its Ramlila. Luv Kush Ramlila Committee performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Red Fort ground on Sunday.

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Special Officer of Delhi Municipal Corporation Ashwani Kumar and Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Deependra Pathak were present during the ceremony. After Bhoomi Poojan, Harsh Vardhan said that Luv Kush Ramlila is the number one and most popular Ramlila not only in the country but in the world. He said the Ramlila is widely watched by viewers on TV channels and social media.

"I am glad that I am on the stage of this Ramlila. I have participated in Ramlila play twice," Harsh Vardhan said. After the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, a cultural programme and Ganesh Vandana were performed.

This year Luv Kush Ramlila will be staged between September 26 and October 6. This year's theme of Luv Kush Ramlila is the Ram Temple of Ayodhya. The stage will be 180 feet long and 60 feet wide. The height of the pandal will be 70 feet. According to Arjun Kumar, Luv Kush Ramlila Committee president over 20 popular artists from Mumbai will participate in this year's Ramlila. Further, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and union ministers Ashwini Choubey, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Arjun Ram Meghwal will also participate in the Ramlila.

Kumar said Raghav Tiwari will play the role of Lord Ram while Deblina Chatterjee will play the role of Goddess Sita. Arun Mandola will play the role of Laxman and Nirbhay Wadhwa will play Lord Hanuman. Further, Akhilendra Mishra will play the character of Raavan. Veteran actor Asrani will play the character of Narad. Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari will play the role of Kewat in the Ramlila. From the gigantic effigies to the thrilling ferris wheel and the glint of heavy shimmery dresses of Sita and Rama, Ramlila in many ways emboldens the audience to celebrate Dussehra in the most spirited way. (ANI)

