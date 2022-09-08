Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Reassuring presence’ throughout decades of ‘sweeping change’

Secretary-General António Guterres expressed on Thursday, his deep sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II , the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

As the UK’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, the 96-year-old Queen was widely admired for her “grace, dignity, and dedication around the world,” he said in a statement.

“She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth”.

‘Good friend’ to Organization

Queen Elizabeth II was “a good friend of the United Nations”, he said, recalling that she had visited New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart.

“She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow,” recalled the UN chief.

“I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people”.

‘Devotion and leadership’

Mr. Guterres extended his sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations.

“The world will long remember her devotion and leadership,” he concluded.

Last days in Scotland

UN Photo/Mark GartenChildren present Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom with a bouquet of flowers as she concludes her visit at UN Headquarters , New York.

Queen Elizabeth II died on the estate known as Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which had served as a royal summer retreat.

Over the past year, she had delegated some royal duties to her eldest son, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, including presiding over the state opening of Parliament in May. It was the first time since 1963 that the Queen did not attend the ceremony.

The Queen passed during a fragile moment politically after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent resignation. New Prime Minister Liz Truss travelled on Tuesday to the royal castle in Scotland, to be formally asked to form a government.

She became the 15th prime minister to hold office during the queen’s reign – the first was Winston Churchill.

