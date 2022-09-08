Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Reassuring presence’ throughout decades of ‘sweeping change’

Secretary-General António Guterres expressed on Thursday, his deep sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

UN News | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:32 IST
Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Reassuring presence’ throughout decades of ‘sweeping change’
Secretary-General António Guterres expressed on Thursday, his deep sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

As the UK’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, the 96-year-old Queen was widely admired for her “grace, dignity, and dedication around the world,” he said in a statement.

“She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth”.

UN Photo/Albert FoxQueen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom addresses the United Nations General Assembly in October 1957.

‘Good friend’ to Organization

Queen Elizabeth II was “a good friend of the United Nations”, he said, recalling that she had visited New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart.

“She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow,” recalled the UN chief.

“I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people”.

‘Devotion and leadership’

Mr. Guterres extended his sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations.

“The world will long remember her devotion and leadership,” he concluded.

UN Photo/Mark GartenChildren present Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom with a bouquet of flowers as she concludes her visit at UN Headquarters, New York.

Last days in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II died on the estate known as Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which had served as a royal summer retreat.

Over the past year, she had delegated some royal duties to her eldest son, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, including presiding over the state opening of Parliament in May. It was the first time since 1963 that the Queen did not attend the ceremony.

The Queen passed during a fragile moment politically after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent resignation. New Prime Minister Liz Truss travelled on Tuesday to the royal castle in Scotland, to be formally asked to form a government.

She became the 15th prime minister to hold office during the queen’s reign – the first was Winston Churchill.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022