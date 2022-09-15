Jacqueline remained connected with Sukesh, Nora cut ties, says EOW

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday questioned actor Noora Fatehi in connection with her relations and the gifts which she got from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is in Tihar jail in a case of extortion of Rs 200 crore. Special commissioner of police, EOW, Ravinder Yadav said that her brother-in-law had got a BMW from Chandrashekhar in 2021.

On Wednesday, EOW had also grilled Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez for eight hours at its office in connection with the case. But both the actors have no direct connection with this case. Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav told ANI that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actresses as he was having a huge wealth of properties which he acquired through extortion.

Delhi Police sleuths had called three persons today for questioning: Nora Fatehi, her brother-in-law Mehboob aka Bobby Khan and Pinky Irani. Irani is a person who approached Fatehi for gifts on the direction of Chandrashekhar. She was called to participate in an event at the studio in Chennai owned by Chandrashekar's wife Lena Maria, last year.

In the event, Fatehi was offered a BMW car and a participation fee in the event. Fatehi, during questioning, said that she refused to take that gift, however, she told that they should give it to her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby. Mehboob, who is a native of Morocco, mostly lives in Mumbai and works in the Bollywood industry. He had also directed the movie "Leela ek Paheli" in which Sunny Leone played a lead role.

Mehboob recognised Pinky Irani today during the questioning. Sources said Pinky Irani's code word was 'Angel'. She introduced herself to Nora with the code name Angel. EOW officers said that she would often ignore Chandrashekar as he repeatedly tried to approach her through Irani.

"Today, we called Fatehi, Irani and Mehboob and confronted each other. We also recorded their statements separately," said an officer. Meanwhile, EOW has also recovered a super bike, Ducati, costing around Rs 8 lakh from Prashant who is the manager of Fernandez. This bike was gifted by Chandrashekhar to Prashant.

According to sources, Jaqueline was so convinced and influenced by Chandrashekhar that she would call him "man of her dreams" and was thinking of marrying him. Nora never met Chandershekhar. She had talked with him through Whatsapp, twice, source said.

While speaking to ANI, Ravinder Yadav said, "There is more trouble for Jaqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy." In today's questioning contradictions were cleared that BMW was kept by brother-in-law of Nora as Nora refused to receive the gift

Nora is also likely to turn witness in Delhi police case but the investigation is still on. (ANI)

