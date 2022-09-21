Heart attack is most common cause of Cardiac arrest: Top Expert after Comedian Raju Srivastava demise

Hours after the demise of comedian Raju Srivastav on Wednesday, the top health expert at Fortis Escorts said that heart is the most common cause of Cardiac arrest in people. "Cardiac arrest means sudden stoppage of the heartbeat. There are several causes of cardiac arrest. The most common cause of cardiac arrest is a heart attack, where specific blockage of the coronary arteries supplying blood to the heart may get blocked due to acute clot formation and underlying cholesterol plaque," said Dr Atul Mathur, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiology and Chief of Cath Lab at the Fortis Escorts in the national capital told ANI.

"It is possible that sometimes cholesterol plaque do not necessarily narrowing the artery severely, but rather 20-30-40 per cent it can rupture due to extreme stress or unusual exercise. Thus, the rupturing of this plaque will lead to blood formation in the body leading to a heart attack. And this heart attack has a 50% chance of causing a cardiac arrest in any person", he added. Comedian Raju Srivastava (58) was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in a gym. Since then he was hooked up to a ventilator and never regained consciousness.

Srivastava took his last breath at 10.20 am today. On August 25 Raju Shrivastava's family said that he had shown minor improvement during the treatment but he was continuously on ventilator support and under observation.

The comedian died after 41 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. Raju was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at a gym. For over a month after Srivastava was admitted to the hospital, he was on a ventilator.

Srivastava was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', the remake of Bombay to Goa and 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya'. Before his death, he was the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

