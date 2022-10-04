Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Ear of Hindu priest bitten off, 3 arrested in Indore

In a bizarre incident, a priest from Rajasthan's Kota was attacked and his ear was chewed off, following an altercation with members of a family in Indore who had invited him to their house to perform a Puja. Three persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Ear of Hindu priest bitten off, 3 arrested in Indore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre incident, a priest from Rajasthan's Kota was attacked and his ear was chewed off, following an altercation with members of a family in Indore who had invited him to their house to perform a Puja. Three persons have been arrested in this connection, police said. A case has been registered against one Lakshminarayan Sharma and his two sons Vipul Sharma and Arun Sharma in the area of Chandan Nagar Police Station based on a complaint filed by the priest, Kunj Bihari Sharma.

The incident took place on Saturday when the priest Kunj Bihari Sharma, a resident of Kota who was invited to perform 'Satyanarayan Katha' at his house of Sharma was attacked by Vipul Sharma who chewed his ear off. According to ASI Vinod Kumar, "Kunj Bihari Sharma resident of Kota, Rajasthan had performed Satyanarayan Katha at Laxminarayan Sharma's house for his son Arun Sharma- who is said to be mentally unstable- a few days ago. After this, his son Arun's condition started deteriorating, and Lakshmi Narayan Sharma again called Pandit Kunj Bihari to his house on September 30. There was an argument between the priest and him and during which, Vipul Sharma, chewed off the ear of Kunj Bihari Sharma."

"Following this incident, the priest reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the three", ASI Vinod Kumar said. All the three accused were arrested on October 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022