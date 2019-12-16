Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI): Malayalam actors have come out against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the images of Jamia students and said "Revolution is homegrown. Always. #Rise", while his brother Indrajit, who is also a star, shared a post saying "Uprising home made. Long live secularism".

Popular actor Parvathy Thirovothu in her Twitter handle shared on Monday the videos of Jamia and Aligarh universities where police are seen firing at the students with the caption "Jamia and Aligarh.... terrorism". When the internet was shut down in the north eastern states after the Rajya Sabha passed the CAA, Parvathy had tweeted "shiver through the spine.

Oh we cannot be letting this happen! Oh No. ", the "Take Off" and "Uyare" star said.

Another actor Tovino Thomas in an Instagram Post said: "The more they try to repress, the higher the uprising will be. The hashtags, campaigns and anxiety will all take a final form into an absolute outbreak. Thats what history narrates". Kunchacko Boban took to Facebook to come out in support of the Jamia students.

In the post, the actor said " This pointed finger is enough to unite all the children of India. Stay true to the Constitution. Stay as the true daughter and son of India. Jaihind." Actress Amala Paul shared a caricature of a girl student protesting against the police 'brutality', which also had a caption in Malayalam,saying " India does not belong to your father".

In a Facebook Post, Anoop Menon said: The India that we knew was a land where "being secular" was not an obligation, but an ingrained habit that came like respecting your elders.. Nobody forced us into believing that unity in diversity was the most significant aspect of Indian identity, it just sank into our blood and breath...." "The India that we once knew saw debates and dissent, deliberations and deductions, but never was it misguided or maligned by antipathy and phobias....

Dear government, every Hindu here will imperatively have a Muslim, Christian or Sikh as a bosom friend and being so was the very idiom of our upbringing," the actor said. "Don't let anybody bully you to breach that the flawless fabric of unconditional brotherhood for ephemeral political advantage....

Javed, Joseph and Jayadev will continue to be the essence of Indian rhetoric no matter what any dubious bill dictates.... We want our biriyanis, xmas cakes and payasams to coexist in love for all generations to come," he said..

