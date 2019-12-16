Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:23 IST
Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI): Malayalam actors have come out against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the images of Jamia students and said "Revolution is homegrown. Always. #Rise", while his brother Indrajit, who is also a star, shared a post saying "Uprising home made. Long live secularism".

Popular actor Parvathy Thirovothu in her Twitter handle shared on Monday the videos of Jamia and Aligarh universities where police are seen firing at the students with the caption "Jamia and Aligarh.... terrorism". When the internet was shut down in the north eastern states after the Rajya Sabha passed the CAA, Parvathy had tweeted "shiver through the spine.

Oh we cannot be letting this happen! Oh No. ", the "Take Off" and "Uyare" star said.

Another actor Tovino Thomas in an Instagram Post said: "The more they try to repress, the higher the uprising will be. The hashtags, campaigns and anxiety will all take a final form into an absolute outbreak. Thats what history narrates". Kunchacko Boban took to Facebook to come out in support of the Jamia students.

In the post, the actor said " This pointed finger is enough to unite all the children of India. Stay true to the Constitution. Stay as the true daughter and son of India. Jaihind." Actress Amala Paul shared a caricature of a girl student protesting against the police 'brutality', which also had a caption in Malayalam,saying " India does not belong to your father".

In a Facebook Post, Anoop Menon said: The India that we knew was a land where "being secular" was not an obligation, but an ingrained habit that came like respecting your elders.. Nobody forced us into believing that unity in diversity was the most significant aspect of Indian identity, it just sank into our blood and breath...." "The India that we once knew saw debates and dissent, deliberations and deductions, but never was it misguided or maligned by antipathy and phobias....

Dear government, every Hindu here will imperatively have a Muslim, Christian or Sikh as a bosom friend and being so was the very idiom of our upbringing," the actor said. "Don't let anybody bully you to breach that the flawless fabric of unconditional brotherhood for ephemeral political advantage....

Javed, Joseph and Jayadev will continue to be the essence of Indian rhetoric no matter what any dubious bill dictates.... We want our biriyanis, xmas cakes and payasams to coexist in love for all generations to come," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019