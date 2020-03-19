Did Kartik Aryan proposes Ananya Pandey?

Fans of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey are so eagerly waiting to see them together that they have made a meme of Kartik proposing to Ananya.

Well, this is a small gesture of love from their followers for them, but we would really want to see the pair once on the big screen.

Ananya Pandey, who debuted last year with Student of the Year 2, has fans go gaga over her hotness and cuteness.

Ananya Pandey will soon be seen in the film 'Fighter' along South Superstar Vijay Devarakonda. The shooting of the film 'Fighter' directed by Puri Jagan has started in Mumbai.

"Couldn't be more excited to join a pan-India film. Thank you, Puri Jagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set," Panday wrote on Twitter.

Couldn't be more excited to join a pan - India film😊Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set😊#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda https://t.co/JKQWJ2pOgr — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) February 20, 2020

On the other hand, Kartik Aryan has made sure to spread awareness regarding coronavirus. Kartik shared a video on Instagram on Friday where he is seen wearing a mask during his shoot duration. He captioned the videos as, "Stay safe guys".

View this post on Instagram Stay safe guys. Can't stress this enough #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 12, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most influential stars working in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor has delivered multiple hit films and has various films lined up for him in 2020 and 2021. Recently he is busy with the shooting of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

