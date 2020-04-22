Barco India certified by Great Place to Work® Institute, second year in a row

Left Menu
Barco India, a global leader in visualization technology, has been recognised as a 'Great Place to Work', second year in a row, by Great Place to Work® Institute, a global authority on recognizing high-trust and performance culture at workplaces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:12 IST
Barco. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco India, a global leader in visualization technology, has been recognised as a 'Great Place to Work', second year in a row, by Great Place to Work® Institute, a global authority on recognizing high-trust and performance culture at workplaces. The institute has acknowledged Barco's commitment towards fostering an environment and culture of camaraderie, fairness, respect, pride, and credibility amongst its employees.

Barco India has received a high score on the trust index which reflects the company's focus on people as a core area of strength. Considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces, the certification follows a thorough and independent analysis conducted by the institute, a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces.

The evaluation is based on the audit of a company's human resources practices and policies as well as anonymous feedback from employees on the organization culture. After a rigorous assessment, companies that nurture an attractive, trustworthy and rewarding culture are qualified. "I feel delighted as Barco India gets certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row. Trust, pride, camaraderie and resilience are pillars that truly define the Barco India Team. And as we work through the current turbulent times, we believe it's more important than ever before for us to create a working environment in which people feel safe and cared for. Our team continues to live by our cultural building blocks", said Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India about the need to maintain a positive environment in times of crisis.

"It is, indeed, a great honor to have been recognized once again. This is thanks to the team and also to the fact that Barco is truly a global company, where our culture blocks guide us to "team up to win globally" as we "look for the better way" and "own our results", all this is done while we "think with the customers" and also ensure that "we care and grow" at each step", said Jayati Roy, HR Director, Barco India, thrilled to be recognized and certified for the second time in a row. The Great Place to Work® Institute is privy to applications from over 10,000 organizations across 60 countries every year and the participating organizations are assessed through two lenses - the Trust Index(c) and the Culture Audit(c).

On meeting the qualifying criteria on each of these indices, organizations are certified as a Great Place to Work for a period of one year. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

