Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC to push on with overhaul 'wherever possible' despite crisis

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:15 IST
HSBC to push on with overhaul 'wherever possible' despite crisis

HSBC will press ahead with plans to reallocate capital from underperforming businesses, cut costs and strip out layers of management, despite problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Executive Noel Quinn said HSBC will proceed "wherever possible" with a transformation plan outlined in February, but has paused most of the associated redundancies.

Europe's biggest bank announced its latest cost-cutting plan before the coronavirus spread across Europe, leading investors to question whether HSBC would be able to carry it out. HSBC has said it will pause job cuts in order to avoid disruption and leaving staff unable to find work elsewhere, but Quinn's re-commitment to the February strategy in a filing ahead of its annual shareholding meeting will remove some uncertainty.

It will be the first major British lender to report first quarter earnings, on April 28, with a sharp rise in provisions against bad loans expected. HSBC also apologised again to shareholders for cancelling its dividend, a move that sparked widespread outrage and a possible lawsuit from Hong Kong retail investors, many of whom rely on the payouts for a significant part of their income.

"We recognise that many shareholders are deeply disappointed by the cancellation of the dividend and we profoundly regret the financial consequences (it) will have on shareholders," HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker said in the filing.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Punjab's coronavirus death rate higher than Haryana: Govt data

Punjab has higher COVID-19 mortality and lower recovery rates in comparison to neighbouring Haryana, according to the latest government data. The Union Territory of Chandigarh has reported no death related to the novel coronavirus so far.Wi...

1,400 students from Haryana, Assam leave for home; those from Bihar stage stir

Nearly 1,400 students from Haryana and Assam left Kota for their home towns by buses on Friday morning, while over 2,000 from various places in Rajasthan are scheduled to leave in the evening. Meanwhile, students from Bihar have appealed ...

Sri Lanka to seek $400 mn debt swap facility from RBI to meet short term financial needs

Sri Lanka is set to enter into an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India for a currency swap worth USD 400 million to boost the foreign reserves and ensure the financial stability of the country which is badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic...

 IIFL Wealth Finance buys L&T Capital Markets for Rs 230 cr

LT Finance Holdings on Friday said it has sold its wholly-owned subsidiary&#160;LT Capital Markets LTCM to&#160;IIFL Wealth Finance for Rs 230 crore. The company had announced the deal in August 2019.On April 24, 2020, the company has compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020