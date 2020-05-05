Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister of AYUSH, Shripad Naik, Addressed Students of Swarnim Startup & Innovation University on 'Innovative Approach Adopted by Ministry of AYUSH' to Fight Against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:11 IST
Union Minister of AYUSH, Shripad Naik, Addressed Students of Swarnim Startup & Innovation University on 'Innovative Approach Adopted by Ministry of AYUSH' to Fight Against COVID-19

NEW DELHI, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with the invisible Coronavirus, India is being lauded in the global stage for its timely and vigilant steps taken to contain the spread of the virus. Dissemination of verified information & guidelines by AYUSH Ministry has played a vital role in reducing the spread of Coronavirus in India. Addressing the students, parents and the faculty at Swarnim Startup & Innovation University situated in Gandhinagar (Gujarat), in an online session, Union Minister of AYUSH, Shri Shripad Naik discussed various steps adopted by AYUSH Ministry to help the country fight COVID-19. "Ayurvedic decoction and yoga are an elixir cure for the COVID-19," said Minister Naik, adding that the advisory of the Ministry of AYUSH is being followed not only in India but also in the entire world. Hon'ble Union Minister Shripad Naik, Minister of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) and Union Minister of State for Defense (Independent Charge) were specially invited as the one and only keynote speaker.

The online session was attended by more than 5,000 participants, mainly all staff members, current students as well as alumni and parents from India and abroad. The online session was inaugurated by Shri Rishabh Jain (President), Shri Adi Jain (Vice-President), and Provost Dr. Kartik Jain from Swarnim Startup & Innovation University. Minister Shri Shripad Naik shared insights on the novel Coronavirus and COVID-19 disease and initiatives taken by the Ministry to battle the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. "No solid drug or vaccine has yet been found to cure the virus. Social distancing, individual hygiene and increase in immunity is the only way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus," Minister Naik said. Minister Shri Shripad Naik motivated young students to utilize this difficult time proactively to build solutions to the country's most pressing healthcare problems. Appreciating the ethos of Swarnim Startup & Innovation University, India's first University for Startup based in Gandhinagar,Gujarat focusing on entrepreneurship and innovation in multiple disciplines such as Engineering, Architecture, Design, Science, Management, Health Science, Paramedical, etc., Minister Naik said, "This is a great time for developing startups, especially in Homeopathy and Ayurveda field. In the last two months, the demand for the aids offered by AYUSH Department has increased by more than 200%." The session was well-received by the audience and ended with thunderous applause for the Minister as well as various initiatives taken by PM Narendra Modi, CM Vijay Rupani, and others in the ministry working day and night to keep Indians safe from Coronavirus. About Swarnim Startup & Innovation University Swarnim Startup & Innovation University is a Gandhinagar-based multi-disciplinary university for Engineering, Architecture, Design, Science, Management and Health Science with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164019/Swarnim_Uni_Shripad_Naik.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

No community transmission of COVID-19, behavioural changes may be new 'healthy' normal: Harsh Vardhan

India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, expressing the hope that behavioural changes brought about by the infection could become the new normal for a healthy soci...

FOREX-Euro drops after German court ruling fuels uncertainty

The euro weakened across the board on Tuesday after a German consitutional court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds if the European Central Bank cannot prove those purchases are needed. The decision did not apply to...

COVID-19: India gives 200,000 HCQ tablets, other medical supplies to Myanmar

India on Tuesday provided 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and other medical equipment to Myanmar to aid its fight against the deadly coronavirus. Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the medical supplies to the official...

Report: Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria kill 14 fighters

Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020