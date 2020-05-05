Union Minister of AYUSH, Shripad Naik, Addressed Students of Swarnim Startup & Innovation University on 'Innovative Approach Adopted by Ministry of AYUSH' to Fight Against COVID-19

NEW DELHI, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with the invisible Coronavirus, India is being lauded in the global stage for its timely and vigilant steps taken to contain the spread of the virus. Dissemination of verified information & guidelines by AYUSH Ministry has played a vital role in reducing the spread of Coronavirus in India. Addressing the students, parents and the faculty at Swarnim Startup & Innovation University situated in Gandhinagar (Gujarat), in an online session, Union Minister of AYUSH, Shri Shripad Naik discussed various steps adopted by AYUSH Ministry to help the country fight COVID-19. "Ayurvedic decoction and yoga are an elixir cure for the COVID-19," said Minister Naik, adding that the advisory of the Ministry of AYUSH is being followed not only in India but also in the entire world. Hon'ble Union Minister Shripad Naik, Minister of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) and Union Minister of State for Defense (Independent Charge) were specially invited as the one and only keynote speaker.

The online session was attended by more than 5,000 participants, mainly all staff members, current students as well as alumni and parents from India and abroad. The online session was inaugurated by Shri Rishabh Jain (President), Shri Adi Jain (Vice-President), and Provost Dr. Kartik Jain from Swarnim Startup & Innovation University. Minister Shri Shripad Naik shared insights on the novel Coronavirus and COVID-19 disease and initiatives taken by the Ministry to battle the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. "No solid drug or vaccine has yet been found to cure the virus. Social distancing, individual hygiene and increase in immunity is the only way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus," Minister Naik said. Minister Shri Shripad Naik motivated young students to utilize this difficult time proactively to build solutions to the country's most pressing healthcare problems. Appreciating the ethos of Swarnim Startup & Innovation University, India's first University for Startup based in Gandhinagar,Gujarat focusing on entrepreneurship and innovation in multiple disciplines such as Engineering, Architecture, Design, Science, Management, Health Science, Paramedical, etc., Minister Naik said, "This is a great time for developing startups, especially in Homeopathy and Ayurveda field. In the last two months, the demand for the aids offered by AYUSH Department has increased by more than 200%." The session was well-received by the audience and ended with thunderous applause for the Minister as well as various initiatives taken by PM Narendra Modi, CM Vijay Rupani, and others in the ministry working day and night to keep Indians safe from Coronavirus. About Swarnim Startup & Innovation University Swarnim Startup & Innovation University is a Gandhinagar-based multi-disciplinary university for Engineering, Architecture, Design, Science, Management and Health Science with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

