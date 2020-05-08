Thermo Fisher Scientific to host live webinar on comprehensive solutions and offerings from detection to vaccine research and manufacturing in India

Mumbai, India– May 8, 2020– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced it will host an informative webinar to garner knowledge about the COVID-19 solutions. Thermo Fisher is at the heart of the global response to COVID-19. We are working with government agencies and researchers to ensure priority access to instruments, consumables, safety supplies and other products to address the outbreak–particularly in analysis of the virus, diagnosis and personal protection. Thermo Fisher invites customers, whether they’re an emerging biotech developing a rare disease therapy, or a high-volume pharmaceutical manufacturer, to learn more about products and technologies for rapid pathogen detection and accelerating vaccine development and manufacturing. This webinar would also be valuable for academicians, industry researchers and diagnostic laboratories. The panel will include the following participants from Thermo Fisher: Mr. Amit Chopra, managing director, India and Middle East; Ms. Savita Bhosekar, scientific support manager, Life Sciences Solutions; Dr Rajesh Bhagwat, general manager, Bioproduction, Life Sciences Solutions; and Dr Sangeeta Thatai, product specialist lead, Biosciences. "Our portfolio offers capabilities ranging from pathogen detection, epidemiological studies and potential vaccine development to supporting clinical trials and contract development and manufacturing needs of pharma and biotech companies, and more. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, and the COVID-19 outbreak is a powerful reminder of the importance of that mission”, said Amit ChopraThis webinar will offer insights on our workflows by combining capabilities across Thermo Fisher to deliver products faster, with high quality and improved consistency

The live webinar is exclusive to India and is scheduled on 13th May, Wednesday, at 11.30 am IST. Register for the webinar by clicking here. About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com. PWRPWR