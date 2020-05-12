In a First-of-its-kind Initiative, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Waives Mandatory Co-payment to Provide Senior Citizens Cushion Against COVID-19 Treatment

- Waiver of mandatory co-payment for Coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment, for senior citizens aged 65 years and above who have obligation of mandatory co-payment benefit under ManipalCigna ProHealth Insurance plan - Mandatory co-payment waiver is applicable for insured members covered under ManipalCigna ProHealth Insurance plans issued till 30th April 2020 - Relaxation period for members will last until 31st August 2020 - Introduced simplified process for expeditious cashless and reimbursement claims settlement - Launched Care calls under ManipalCigna's 'WeCare4U' initiative for senior citizens with pre-existing co-morbidities, to help improve their awareness and help self-care for good health thereby equipping them against COVID-19 or other infectious diseases. MUMBAI, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, a joint venture between Manipal Group, an eminent player in the field of healthcare delivery and higher education, U.S. based global health service leader, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), and Indian conglomerate TTK Group, today announced its plan to waive the mandatory co-payment clause for senior citizens aged 65 years and above if they need treatment for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The decision has been taken to safeguard the most vulnerable population of our society and ensure that the cost is not a barrier for them in getting the care they need related to COVID-19 treatment.

Speaking about the initiative, Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited said, "At moments like this, our first and foremost priority is to do all we can to protect the health and well-being of our customers. The unexpected expense for COVID-19 treatment can jeopardize a family's financial security, thus we have taken this early action to give our customers greater peace of mind in these trying times and to help them focus their energies on fighting the virus and not on their medical bills." The mandatory co-payment refers to an arrangement in which the policyholder will need to pay a portion of the medical expenses on their own and the insurance company will pay the remaining amount. For example, Mr. Raj Arora aged 65 years, has a 20% mandatory co-payment for his ManipalCigna ProHealth Insurance policy. He had to undergo a treatment for COVID-19. The total medical expenditure came to Rs. 5 lacs. Due to the applicable co-payment clause, Mr. Arora would have to bear 20% of Rs. 5 lacs, i.e., Rs. 1 lac on his own, while ManipalCigna Health Insurance will pay the balance 80% of the expense i.e., Rs. 4 lacs. With the relaxation, this 20% mandatory co-payment will also be borne by ManipalCigna. ManipalCigna ProHealth customers aged 65 years and above can avail co-payment waiver benefit for the claims arising due to COVID-19 treatment, until 31st August, 2020. This is applicable for the customers of ProHealth Insurance plans who have obligation of mandatory co-payment benefit and policy is issued on or before 30th April 2020. To further ease the processes, the company has introduced simplified claim filing process that customers can conveniently access digitally and on phone from the comfort of their homes. In addition, the Company has launched Care calls under ManipalCigna's 'WeCare4U' initiative for senior citizens above 65 years and pre-existing co-morbidities, to help improve their awareness and take care of their health equipping them to defend against COVID-19 or other infectious diseases.

About ManipalCigna ManipalCigna is headquartered out of Mumbai and has 46 branch offices covering major metros and towns. The company has built a strong multi-distribution network of over 20,000 agents, 250+ major brokers and is present in over 7,000 point of sales locations across the country through its distribution network. For detailed information and terms & conditions, kindly read related sales document and policy wording here, www.manipalcigna.com (download section).