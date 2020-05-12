Left Menu
Taruna Patel, CEO of EMTICI Engineering Ltd., and Madhuban Resort & Spa, Divisions of Elecon Group of Companies, Appointed as the New Chairperson of FICCI FLO- Ahmedabad Chapter 2020-2021

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:32 IST
- "Our Task is Going to be Tough but not Impossible," says Taruna Patel, Chairperson, FLO- Ahmedabad Chapter - FICCI FLO- Ahmedabad Chapter's former Chairperson Babita Jain handed over the baton to the new Chairperson Taruna Patel at the webinar hosted by FICCI FLO AHMEDABAD, India, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 11th May 2020, the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO)- Ahmedabad Chapter appointed Entrepreneur and Industrialist Taruna Patel as the Chairperson for the year 2020-21 at the 'Change of Guard' event organized for 17 Chapters PAN India during the 1st webinar hosted by President Harjinder Kaur Talwar across digital platforms. Ahmedabad Chapter also received an award from the President of FICCI FLO- Harjinder Kaur Talwar for supporting the national initiative on agriculture and connecting the farmers to the market directly. FICCI FLO- Ahmedabad Chapter's former Chairperson Babita Jain handed over the baton to the new Chairperson Taruna Patel at the webinar hosted by FLO which was attended by 500 members from 17 chapters across the country where in 4000 people joined the live broadcast.

She announced her new executive committee member that constituted of Senior Vice President -Nandita Munshaw, Vice President- Rachna Gemawat, Secretary- Aditi Parikh Jain, Joint Secretary- Niti Mehta, Treasurer- Pooja Singhvi and Joint Treasurer- Bindu Thakkar as soon as she took charge. Taruna Patel has an eye for perfection and detailing and has pioneered Centralized Resource Cell (CRC) for ELECON Group of Companies leading to more efficient and cost-saving Policies and Procedures Manuals. She is also CEO of the Madhubhan Resort & Spa, the only 5 Star Resort in Gujarat and one of 20th best resort in India.

On this occasion, Taruna Patel, the new Chairperson of FICCI FLO said, "This is a very proud moment for me to take over as the Chairperson of the FLO- Ahmedabad Chapter 2020-21. This is a new challenge we all are facing at this time. We all have to work hard and together for a task that is tough but not impossible, and our goal should be to turn these challenges into new opportunities." Furthermore, she said, "With great initiatives of our President-elect, Jahnabi Pookhan, we will take sustainable national practices and to create a sustainable livelihood for the economic women empowerment as FLO's 2020 vision. Being in the hospitality industry we have the chance to explore the sustainable tourism Industry as well. A crisis is a boon to boost the capabilities of even sleeping minds and with the direction and dynamism of our President-elect, Jahnabi Phookan, we shall see the light of our path. In this challenging year, you have to take guidance and co-operation for performing duties that give the society a new direction and help the FLO- Ahmedabad Chapter reach greater heights." Right from organizing frequent Blood Donation camps to free health and eye checkup camps; monthly food for all at Bhandaras, spreading the importance of hygiene and education for the girl child to adopting villages, Taruna Patel's beads of philanthropy defines her humane spirits and empathy through her CSR initiatives. Her patriotism and love for her state and country has inspired women from all strata's of life to look beyond just being homemakers. This passion over the past 30 years has helped create many women at grass root levels to think independently under her guidance and grow into women of substance.

FICCI stands for a definitive voice for the industry to assist in the growth and development of the country and to do so in a manner that brings stature and recognition globally. About FICCI FLO FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) is the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). An all India forum for women, FLO has its headquarters in New Delhi, with 17 chapters covering different geographical regions of India. FLO represents entrepreneurs and professionals. FLO- Ahmedabad chapter was established in 2010. The member strength is presently 205 and the working committee comprises of 30 enthusiastic and active women entrepreneurs of Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad Chapter appointed Entrepreneur and Industrialist- Taruna Patel as the chairperson for the year 2020-21. Ahmedabad Chapter also received an award by the President of FICCI FLO- Harjinder Kaur Talwar for supporting the national initiative on agriculture and connecting the farmer to the market directly. FICCI stands for a definitive voice for the industry to assist in the growth and development of the country and to do so in a manner that brings stature and recognition globally. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167029/Taruna_Patel_Chairperson_FICCI_FLO.jpg PWR PWR.

