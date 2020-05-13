Left Menu
India's Largest Biopharmaceutical Selects LifeSphere® eTMF to Streamline Clinical Trial Document Management

PTI | Miami | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:43 IST
- LifeSphere eTMF delivers easy and intuitive management of trial documentation to increase inspection readiness and reduce risk. MIAMI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates drug development functions for over 300 life sciences companies, today announced that the largest biopharmaceutical company in India, a globally recognized organization enabling access to high quality, advanced therapies for chronic diseases, has selected ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® eTMF as its electronic trial master file system.

LifeSphere eTMF is the first electronic trial master file system the biopharmaceutical company has integrated into its drug development technology stack, which includes LifeSphere platform solutions like LifeSphere MultiVigilance and LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management. The selection of LifeSphere eTMF comes after a thorough analysis of several competing systems and a determination that ArisGlobal's solution was the best fit for the company's current needs and future growth. LifeSphere eTMF will enable the global biopharma to maintain compliance, visibility and control over trial documentation, while offering faster and more efficient site setup and initiation. The application provides a streamlined and simplified user experience, and automates key eTMF activities to enhance productivity and increase quality. The global biopharma will also utilize LifeSphere eTMF's configurable dashboards and reporting capabilities to drive faster, more informed decisions and provide deeper trial insights, a key project requirement. "We're very excited to further our partnership with this long-standing partner of ours through LifeSphere eTMF," said Aman Wasan, SVP of Client Partners and Business Development at ArisGlobal. "We look forward to growing our relationship and continuing to deliver benefits through the LifeSphere platform." For more on LifeSphere eTMF, please visit our website: https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-etmf-agfilemaster/ About ArisGlobal ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava®cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter. Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523994/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

