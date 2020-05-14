The Association of Data Scientists Launches a New Program That Awards Chartered Data Scientist™ Designation

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Association of Data Scientists, a premier global professional body of data science & machine learning professionals, announced the launch of its exclusive program called Chartered Data Science™ (CDS) program. The successful completion of this program awards the designation of Chartered Data Scientist™. With data science and the AI industry becoming highly competitive, it has become the need of the hour to stand out from the crowd. The CDS™ program has been launched with an assurance that it will provide the highest distinction to professionals in the data science domain, making them more equipped in the field than their peers.

The completion of this program ensures that the candidate has a strong understanding of the advanced data science profession and in-depth understanding of applied analytics skills. Attaining the title means that candidate has the mastery of the skills and knowledge needed to help organisations succeed in today’s rapidly changing global landscape. The CDS™ program, which sets a global standard for data science has been developed by the world’s leading data science practitioners. The curriculum of this program has been developed by distinguished professionals and academics of diverse backgrounds and is updated annually.

Earning the CDS™ title means the candidate has: • Proven ability in data science skills • Has the required experience and that the candidate is skilled enough to master complex real-world challenges • Better exposure to employment opportunities • Specialised knowledge and understanding of the data science tools and techniques The CDS™ program is a self-study program culminating in an exam. The exam can be taken from the home on any day which includes a rigorous multiple-choice exam with 150 questions to be attempted without negative marking in 3 hours. Passing the exam is one step to becoming a CDS charter holder. CDS™ certification is awarded only after the candidate has also demonstrated two years of relevant work experience in data science. The work experience can be accrued during or after participation in the CDS™ program.

The CDS™ program can be taken by any professional who is looking to broaden their knowledge in the field of data science, is keen on being apprised to the latest trends in data science, those looking for a career change into the data science domain and even students with an interest in data science. The CDS™ curriculum can complement their prior coursework or help them develop a foundation of specialized knowledge that goes beyond their academic curriculum. Apart from the strong skill set that it provides, ethics is the foundation of CDS. Being a CDS means that the candidate is required to follow the guidelines and ethical standards set as a benchmark for data scientists. As a CDS program candidate, they are required to follow code and standards set by the committee. The guidelines and ethics for Chartered Data Scientists™ abide by duties to their own profession, employer, clients, industry and due as a CDS charter.

To register for the CDS exam and know more about it, visit: https://www.adasci.org/cds/ About ADaSCi The Association of Data Scientists is the premier global professional body of data science & machine learning professionals. It fosters the development, dissemination and implementation of knowledge in data science & machine learning. Professional data science associations like ADaSci, apart from being a body that helps in developing and sharing knowledge, also help with keeping their members informed about the latest developments and innovations. ADaSci provides a platform where they can collaborate, interchange and integrate their knowledge. Visit ADaSci at www.adasci.org. PWR PWR