Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Association of Data Scientists Launches a New Program That Awards Chartered Data Scientist™ Designation

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:49 IST
The Association of Data Scientists Launches a New Program That Awards Chartered Data Scientist™ Designation

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Association of Data Scientists, a premier global professional body of data science & machine learning professionals, announced the launch of its exclusive program called Chartered Data Science™ (CDS) program. The successful completion of this program awards the designation of Chartered Data Scientist™. With data science and the AI industry becoming highly competitive, it has become the need of the hour to stand out from the crowd. The CDS™ program has been launched with an assurance that it will provide the highest distinction to professionals in the data science domain, making them more equipped in the field than their peers.

The completion of this program ensures that the candidate has a strong understanding of the advanced data science profession and in-depth understanding of applied analytics skills. Attaining the title means that candidate has the mastery of the skills and knowledge needed to help organisations succeed in today’s rapidly changing global landscape. The CDS™ program, which sets a global standard for data science has been developed by the world’s leading data science practitioners. The curriculum of this program has been developed by distinguished professionals and academics of diverse backgrounds and is updated annually.

Earning the CDS™ title means the candidate has: • Proven ability in data science skills • Has the required experience and that the candidate is skilled enough to master complex real-world challenges • Better exposure to employment opportunities • Specialised knowledge and understanding of the data science tools and techniques The CDS™ program is a self-study program culminating in an exam. The exam can be taken from the home on any day which includes a rigorous multiple-choice exam with 150 questions to be attempted without negative marking in 3 hours. Passing the exam is one step to becoming a CDS charter holder. CDS™ certification is awarded only after the candidate has also demonstrated two years of relevant work experience in data science. The work experience can be accrued during or after participation in the CDS™ program.

The CDS™ program can be taken by any professional who is looking to broaden their knowledge in the field of data science, is keen on being apprised to the latest trends in data science, those looking for a career change into the data science domain and even students with an interest in data science. The CDS™ curriculum can complement their prior coursework or help them develop a foundation of specialized knowledge that goes beyond their academic curriculum. Apart from the strong skill set that it provides, ethics is the foundation of CDS. Being a CDS means that the candidate is required to follow the guidelines and ethical standards set as a benchmark for data scientists. As a CDS program candidate, they are required to follow code and standards set by the committee. The guidelines and ethics for Chartered Data Scientists™ abide by duties to their own profession, employer, clients, industry and due as a CDS charter.

To register for the CDS exam and know more about it, visit: https://www.adasci.org/cds/ About ADaSCi The Association of Data Scientists is the premier global professional body of data science & machine learning professionals. It fosters the development, dissemination and implementation of knowledge in data science & machine learning. Professional data science associations like ADaSci, apart from being a body that helps in developing and sharing knowledge, also help with keeping their members informed about the latest developments and innovations. ADaSci provides a platform where they can collaborate, interchange and integrate their knowledge. Visit ADaSci at www.adasci.org. PWR PWR

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

French health minister: reassured after chat with head of Sanofi

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday he was reassured by a conversation with the head of Sanofi after critics in France targeted Sanofi for suggesting vaccine doses produced in the United States could go to U.S. patients fi...

Success after 1993's 'ball of the century' split me into two people: Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne says the success that came with his ball of the century in 1993 split him into two people and his habit of living in the moment without thinking about consequences often landed him in trouble which embarr...

900 migrants return to J-K from Maharashtra

Nine hundred migrants from Jammu and Kashmir, including 400 students belonging to the Valley, were ferried home from Maharashtra by a Shramik Special train on Thursday, officials said. However, several students from Jammu stranded in Pune a...

Coronavirus to exacerbate gender pay gap - German study

The coronavirus crisis is likely to widen the gender pay gap in Germany as more women are cutting their hours to look after children due to the closure of schools and nurseries, a survey showed on Thursday. In households with at least one c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020