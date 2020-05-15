Chitkara University Recognised as First Indian University for E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation (E-LEAD) Certification from Quacquarelli Symonds

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) Chitkara University on 14th May, 2020 received E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation (E-LEAD) Certification from QS IGAUGE, the Indian arm of global rankings and ratings agency Quacquarelli Symonds for its readiness and excellence in online education. This certification was presented to Chitkara University during the COVID-19 to recognise its long time initiative and fully functional system after a rigorous audit of readiness of university to cater the online requirement of students, teachers & staff. Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank unveiled and presented E-LEAD certificates to the institutions that have successfully completed an audit at a virtual event on Thursday. Minister HRD also extended his best wishes and appreciated the readiness of leading Indian University such as Chitkara University to score 150 marks out of 150 and becoming the future ready and online ready University, which is the need of hour in such pandemic situation across the world, informed by Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University. The Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Professor Pankaj Mittal, also appreciated the effort of the Indian Universities for their readiness of online education. "I am glad that Chitkara University has received the E-LEAD Certification from QS IGAUGE. Such recognitions during such pandemic situation when the administration of many institutions were hit hard and they were faced with immediate closure and the need to transform hundreds of their brick and mortar classrooms, to online virtual ones. A year back, when the concept of team teaching was introduced at the University, we started with recording the lectures of our teachers and when only online education and digital learning opportunities have the ability to contribute to emerge as technology-enabled campus and fully online ready university with strong emphasis on quality, accessibility, inclusivity, and excellence," said Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University. QS IGAUGE launched the E-LEAD programme in the backdrop of current developments in the past six months. It deployed its global resources to create a global best practises document and methodology, with an aim to do a readiness check of institutions in India in adopting technology and technology-enabled services for online teaching. "The methodology, data collection & validation, audit process, quality check and delivery mechanism have been thoroughly reviewed by experts from the higher education domain," said Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director - South Asia, Middle East & Africa, QS-Quacquarelli Symonds & CEO, QS-ERA India Pvt. Ltd. About Chitkara University In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace. Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.

Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities. For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.