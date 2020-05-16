Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact; How sewer science could ease testing pressure and track COVID-19 and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Statins may help older coronavirus patients avoid symptoms; COVID-19 more than respiratory illness

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Statins may help protect frail older people from severe COVID-19 symptoms 'Star Trek, not Star Wars:'

NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact

NASA on Friday set the stage for a global debate over the basic principles governing how humans will live and work on the moon, as it released the main tenets of an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords. The accords seek to establish 'safety zones' that would surround future moon bases to prevent what the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration called "harmful interference" from rival countries or companies operating in close proximity.

How sewer science could ease testing pressure and track COVID-19

The science of sewage surveillance could be deployed in countries across the world to help monitor the spread of national epidemics of COVID-19 while reducing the need for mass testing, scientists say. Experts in the field - known as wastewater epidemiology - say that as countries begin to ease pandemic lockdown restrictions, searching sewage for signs of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could help them monitor and respond to flare-ups.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Latest News

Soccer-Eerie silence across stadiums on Bundesliga restart

From social distancing substitutes using airport stairs to disinfected balls and a potential television audience of one billion, the Bundesliga enjoyed a chequered restart as the first major sports league to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemi...

Policeman killed in terror attack in J-K's Kulgam

One policeman lost his life after terrorists attacked a police naka party in Frisal area of Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Saturday.He has been identified as Head Constable Muhammad Amin.This comes after security forces arrested five...

Sarajevo protests Mass for slain Nazi allies with march for their victims

Thousands marched through Sarajevo on Saturday to commemorate victims of the Ustasa regime, a puppet state founded by Croat fascists and allied to Nazi Germany, and to oppose a Catholic Mass held in the city for Ustasa and their families, s...

108 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; virus count reaches 1,121: Officials.

108 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir virus count reaches 1,121 Officials....
