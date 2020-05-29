Pristyn Care resumes surgical operations across 17 cities; registers 200 per cent increase in queries for general surgeries and urology procedures

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] May 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): As per the MHA & MoHFW regulations in March, the hospitals had to postpone elective surgeries to reduce the risk of patients being exposed to the novel coronavirus. This led to a huge backlog of patients awaiting treatment and surgeries. The gradual relaxation of the nationwide lockdown seems to have been a step towards the resumption of normal economic and mobility activity among citizens.

With this, Pristyn Care - a patient-centric healthcare company has resumed surgical treatments across 17 cities (seven tier-1 and ten tier-2 cities), with surgeons who have expertise across general surgery (laser and laparoscopic specialists), vascular surgeries, ENT, gynaecology, urology and plastic surgeries. Pristyn Care has a network of 250 hospitals and 80 clinics across its 17 cities. The team has especially identified those hospitals which are less crowded and have a sterilized environment adhering to all hygiene and sanitization protocols such as regular temperature checks, hand sanitisation, etc.

To mitigate any risk of the contagion spread and to avoid medical staff absenteeism, the team is making sure that all healthcare personnel are equipped with high-quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Leveraging its tele-Medicine capabilities, Pristyn is screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms even before they arrive at the hospitals. Pristyn Care also established a network of 50 plus ICMR approved partner laboratories across 20 cities for COVID-19 testing. In addition to this, Pristyn also arranges travel options for every patient from their home to hospital and back, given the lack of options available through cabs or metro.

The insurance team at Pristyn Care fulfils the entire Insurance formalities for its patients a day in advance to avoid any delays in the hospitals. "The virus is here to stay. We, in the healthcare sector must re-align ourselves. We cannot defer surgeries any further as a patient's disease can progress to an advanced stage which can be detrimental. We are taking all safety measures and following all protocols to safeguard patients, frontline workers, and surgeons who are coming in direct contact. Also, this resumed activity will enable private hospitals to make up for financial losses experienced during the lockdown," said Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn Care on resuming the elective surgeries in full force.

Amid lockdown, the company also launched tele-medicine through online consultations, and online pharmacy services and prescribed suitable treatment through e-prescriptions. Post initial consultations, the patients are assisted in getting diagnostic tests done and also are redirected, if required, to in-house super-specialists across ENT, gynaecology, urology, vascular, and general surgery.

These online consultations help patients seek advice from experts without having to travel, thereby reducing the risks of exposure and spread.