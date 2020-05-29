Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pristyn Care resumes surgical operations across 17 cities; registers 200 per cent increase in queries for general surgeries and urology procedures

As per the MHA & MoHFW regulations in March, the hospitals had to postpone elective surgeries to reduce the risk of patients being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:55 IST
Pristyn Care resumes surgical operations across 17 cities; registers 200 per cent increase in queries for general surgeries and urology procedures
Pristyn Care. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] May 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): As per the MHA & MoHFW regulations in March, the hospitals had to postpone elective surgeries to reduce the risk of patients being exposed to the novel coronavirus. This led to a huge backlog of patients awaiting treatment and surgeries. The gradual relaxation of the nationwide lockdown seems to have been a step towards the resumption of normal economic and mobility activity among citizens.

With this, Pristyn Care - a patient-centric healthcare company has resumed surgical treatments across 17 cities (seven tier-1 and ten tier-2 cities), with surgeons who have expertise across general surgery (laser and laparoscopic specialists), vascular surgeries, ENT, gynaecology, urology and plastic surgeries. Pristyn Care has a network of 250 hospitals and 80 clinics across its 17 cities. The team has especially identified those hospitals which are less crowded and have a sterilized environment adhering to all hygiene and sanitization protocols such as regular temperature checks, hand sanitisation, etc.

To mitigate any risk of the contagion spread and to avoid medical staff absenteeism, the team is making sure that all healthcare personnel are equipped with high-quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Leveraging its tele-Medicine capabilities, Pristyn is screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms even before they arrive at the hospitals. Pristyn Care also established a network of 50 plus ICMR approved partner laboratories across 20 cities for COVID-19 testing. In addition to this, Pristyn also arranges travel options for every patient from their home to hospital and back, given the lack of options available through cabs or metro.

The insurance team at Pristyn Care fulfils the entire Insurance formalities for its patients a day in advance to avoid any delays in the hospitals. "The virus is here to stay. We, in the healthcare sector must re-align ourselves. We cannot defer surgeries any further as a patient's disease can progress to an advanced stage which can be detrimental. We are taking all safety measures and following all protocols to safeguard patients, frontline workers, and surgeons who are coming in direct contact. Also, this resumed activity will enable private hospitals to make up for financial losses experienced during the lockdown," said Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn Care on resuming the elective surgeries in full force.

Amid lockdown, the company also launched tele-medicine through online consultations, and online pharmacy services and prescribed suitable treatment through e-prescriptions. Post initial consultations, the patients are assisted in getting diagnostic tests done and also are redirected, if required, to in-house super-specialists across ENT, gynaecology, urology, vascular, and general surgery.

These online consultations help patients seek advice from experts without having to travel, thereby reducing the risks of exposure and spread. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Williams hopeful of fresh sponsorship after ROKiT split

Williams announced the end of the Formula One teams title sponsorship with ROKiT on Friday but hoped to bring in new money to replace it.The struggling team had extended only last July the contract with the company, whose business interests...

Sami Khedira wants to win titles with Juventus

Juventus Sami Khedira said he wants to win many titles with the team and finds no reason to make a move to any other club. My contract runs till summer 2021. Im feeling very comfortable with Juventus in Italy. I have found a very strong tea...

Germans cook more in coronavirus crisis, turn away from junk food

Many Germans cooked more meals themselves during the coronavirus crisis and also used more fresh ingredients rather than processed foods, the food and agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that in a survey, some 30 of those...

Govt appeals to broadcasters, producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday urged broadcasters and producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes. The ministrys request comes after two TV actors -- Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta -- had allegedly committed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020