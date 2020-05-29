MSI introduces 10th Gen Intel Core™ lineup of gaming and content creation series in India

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): MSI, a world leading gaming brand introduced the complete line-up six series of gamer-oriented laptops along with Content Creation series in India. Geared with 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9 processor (Comet Lake H-series) and latest GeForce RTX Super series graphics, the gaming laptops have been fully upgraded. Along with this MSI has also launched the latest Content Creation series with Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 Super™ and Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6.

The laptops are available in India from May 26, 2020 onwards at MSI's exclusive stores and authorized retailers across New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Pune. The product line will also be available on leading e-commerce websites - Flipkart and Amazon. The price of the series starts from Rs 89,990/- and goes upto Rs 4,25,990/-. (All the prices mentioned are Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price - MSRP) "India is one of MSI's most important markets and we have seen a surge in the number of gamers and content creators. With a complete new line up, MSI continues to introduce ground breaking technologies and the firsts in its categories such as 10th Gen processors in the gaming range and the Mini LED screen in the content creation series, an industry first feature for both the products. Products like these are a testament towards our commitment to innovation," said Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, while commenting on the announcement.

"MSI is proud to be one of the first brands to launch the latest Intel 10th Gen mobile laptop solution ranging from high end to mainstream segment catering to everyone's needs.Combined with the new CPU and GPU, we have also introduced two brand new chassis of the laptop (GE66 RAIDER and GS66 STEALTH with 300Hz refresh rate and maximum allowed battery (99.9Whr). We wish to bring the best experience to users and allow them to enjoy latest technology with best design and best thermal solution on a laptop," said John Hung, General Manager, MSI India, while adding to this. Evolve to top of the line with the revolutionary 50 per cent boost in gaming performance

The next-gen performance can entertain and satisfy the gamers in all aspects. The revamped MSI laptops can reveal the true computing power of the 10th Gen Intel® Core i9 Processor. Featuring up to i9 processor, the latest Intel chip has a noticeable impact on FPS in demanding games and multitasking. With the latest Intel chip's 50 per cent boot in computing and the Single-Core Turbo boost reaching 5.3GHz, now gamers can enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience. Furthermore, see real-time Ray Tracing in games with up to the new NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™, AI-enhanced graphics, which can also provide a faster efficiency than its erstwhile generation.

Renowned award winners: GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth GS66 and GE66 have redefined what's possible when it comes to thin and light with innovative designs. It's hard to believe that all the features, a display with five times faster ultra-smooth 300 Hz refresh rate, 99.9 watt-hours larger battery, and powerful performance from the flagship processors and graphics, are all packed underneath the compact hood of GS66 and GE66.

GS66 Stealth: Shaper in Core Black With the new mystical 'Core Black' theme, the low-key and understated design has won both the 'iF Design Award' and the 'Red Dot Design Award'. Powerful yet portable devices indicate where the industry is headed. Living up to its name, GS66 Stealth shows what it means to be sharper and sleeker with the latest powerful processor and graphics. GS66 has also unleashed its full potential by the new MSI exclusive Cooler Boost Trinity+ with 0.1 mm thin blades to maximize its airflow, allowing the system to stay cool and powerful.

GE66 Raider: Light'em Up and rise of the new raider! The futuristic GE66 Raider represents enthusiastic gamers. It's not only the best powerful weapon for gamers, but it also ignites the true gaming soul. GE66 is the assembly of aesthetics and performance. The spaceship-like chassis and the latest Mystic Light shines with the mesmerizing panoramic 16.8 million RGB aurora lighting show. Powered by the latest CPU and GPU, GE66 has defined what it means to be a portable gaming laptop. Thus, it's not too surprising that the innovative heroic flagship laptop obtained a remarkable "Red Dot Award".

MSI GT Titan, GP/GL Leopard, and GF Thin series have also released their latest edition with the latest 10th Gen Intel® H -series processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics to offer a wide range of selections for all gamers. MSI Creator 17: The best content creation laptop ever with Mini LED display and true-to-life color accuracy.

For professionals craving for powerful content creation laptops, the MSI Creator 17 is the one. It is the world's very first laptop with a Mini LED display. Built with creators in mind, the Creator 17 is also the first laptop to meet Display HDR 1000 standards; its 17-inch 4K screen boasts a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits, which was acclaimed by media as a revolutionary screen that's brighter than any of its competitors, whether IPS or OLED screens. Now with up to 10th Gen Intel H-series processors and the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, it can hardly overpraise that the Creator 17 is easily the strongest GeForce RTX Studio laptops for next-generation. Capable of real-time ray tracing, AI acceleration and ultra-high-quality video, the MSI Creator 17 helps artists create amazing content in record time. The Creator 15M and 17M in the same series are also fully upgraded with the latest CPU and GPU. They ship with NVIDIA's Studio Drivers, providing the ultimate performance and stability for creative applications.

Be enchanted and evolved with the MSI dragon spirit! MSI has always been the vanguard evolving with revolutionary technology and produced laptops with sophistication and quality. The in-house production and design ability and non-stop profession make MSI take the lead role to present laptops with cutting-edge technology and maintain production capacity even during the arduous times.

