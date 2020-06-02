Left Menu
Appnext Unveils an Organic Recommendation Program Following Its Raking as #1 App Discovery Platform in India and SEA in the AppsFlyer Performance Index

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:21 IST
Following this recognition, Appnext announces the availability of its ORP designed to boost app growth on the hottest on-device placements TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext, the largest on-device and in-app mobile discovery platform, announced it had been ranked among the leading media partners making the top 20 in India and the top 10 in SEA in the biannual AppsFlyer Performance Index, the authoritative data set that offers an insightful who's who of app marketing companies. Appnext celebrated a record year in 2019 within its market in India, with over 3.5 Billion daily app recommendations from its platform. This has propelled Appnext to stand as the #1 independent app discovery platform in the region. Together with the operators and publishers that are included in the data, Appnext holds 6th place in the volume rankings for non-gaming apps in the Indian subcontinent.

Since opening its 8th office in Indonesia, Appnext has quickly climbed to claim second place as the region's most prolific app discovery platform. Again, including operators and publishers in the data places Appnext 9th in the volume rankings and 8th in the growth rankings for non-gaming apps. Appnext already serves 12 Billion monthly app recommendations to mobile users in Indonesia, a number that is growing continuously. "We are proud to be awarded a spot in AppsFlyer's Global Growth hall of fame, making the top 20 in India and the top 10 in SEA. This is undoubtedly thanks to our revolutionary device level app discovery and unique placements and technology," said Elad Natanson, CEO & Co-founder of Appnext. "Our deep and longstanding relationship with so many leading app developers places us in a strong position to help our customers accelerate their user's mobile journey." Appnext is pleased to announce the availability of its Organic Recommendation Program (ORP) that is dedicated to meet users' expectations for personalized experiences by bringing new discovery options into their everyday activities. The program provides an exclusive opportunity to be included in Appnext's organic recommendations and engage with relevant users on top OEM brands to recommend an app, game or services.

Upon joining this program and listing their app, developers will enjoy a range of benefits by working with Appnext on growing their activities that raise usage and discoverability. Program requirements: 1M installs and above, 3.5 and above store rating and proven prominent service. Join the program. About Appnext Appnext is the largest app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, which encompasses both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers 4B daily app recommendations via over 20 interactions along users' daily mobile journey.

Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs, operators and app developers, Appnext creates a discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Appnext 'Timeline' predicts the type of apps users are likely to utilize next and recommends which ones to install. Appnext's recommendations are helping app marketers reach more engaged users and get their apps discovered, used and re-used. PWR PWR.

