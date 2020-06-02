Garena's latest update gives Free Fire fans what they want: Clash Squad - Ranked Season 1, Return of Purgatory, added emote slots, and more

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Garena Free Fire, the world's most popular mobile battle royale game, will launch its latest patch tomorrow with a number of survivor-requested improvements, including updates to Clash Squad - Ranked, enhanced anti-hack measures, the Return of Purgatory, a new character, and much more. The first season of Free Fire's Clash Squad - Ranked will begin on June 4, 2020, largely shaped by feedback from Survivors who took part in the game mode's preseason.

Season 1 will add features such as a new leaderboard for kills and win rate, a career performance page in the player's profile, temporary bans for Survivors who leave too often during matches, and seasonal rank rewards. Survivors who reach Gold III will be rewarded with a Clash Squad - Ranked season 1 exclusive Desert Eagle gunskin, the Golden Eagle.

Keeping Free Fire fair and balanced for all Survivors is the game's number one priority. Since April, Free Fire has been taking strong actions against hackers, but it's not stopping there. New anti-hack systems are being implemented into the game to ensure no one is getting an edge over competitors through the use of unauthorised third-party programs. Permanent bans will be issued to any player who is found to be cheating.

Free Fire's latest patch also includes the Return of Purgatory - Classic, a new version of Bomb Squad with more obvious objectives, additional emote slots per survivor, active skill exchange between characters, and the new M82B sniper rifle that's capable of penetrating the gloo wall. Last, but certainly not least, is the addition of the new character Wolfrahh along with the first flying pet, Falco. Wolfrahh is a 19-year old Swedish video game streamer and esports player whose in-game skill, Limelight, is powered by his viewers.

With every additional viewer that tunes in or every additional kill made, damage taken from headshots decreases by {10/11/12/13/14/15} per cent, up to {25} per cent while damage he inflicts on the enemy's limbs increases by {15/16/17/18/19/20} per cent, up to {25} per cent. To learn more about the latest Free Fire patch, please visit the following link: http://ff.garena.com/news/article/en/255

With Free Fire's latest patch releasing tomorrow, Survivors can prepare for its release by downloading the game from the following locations: * Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1300146617?mt=8 * Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_US This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)