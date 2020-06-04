Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:22 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, underscoring the growing attraction of India's digital economy for U.S. tech giants.

The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5% stake based on the current market value of Bharti, which is India's third-largest telecoms company with more than 300 million subscribers. The discussions between Amazon and Bharti come at a time when global players are placing major bets on the digital arm of Reliance Industries, which owns Bharti's telecom rival Jio.

Reliance's digital unit has raised $10 billion in recent weeks from Facebook, KKR, and others. The talks between Bharti and Amazon are at an early stage and the deal terms could change, or an agreement may not be reached, said two of the three sources, all of whom declined to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company does "not offer comments on speculation of what we may or may not do in future." Bharti said they routinely work with all digital players to bring their products, content, and services to customers. "Beyond that, there is no other activity to report," it said in a statement.

Amazon counts India as a crucial growth market where it has committed $6.5 billion in investments mainly toward expanding its e-commerce footprint. The Seattle-based company has in recent years also expanded its digital offerings in India via its voice-activated speakers, video streaming, and cloud storage, as it seeks to tap a rising number of internet and smartphone users in the country of 1.3 billion people.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia capital tentatively eases some coronavirus restrictions

The governor of Indonesias capital announced on Thursday the easing of some coronavirus restrictions though he warned that the fight against the outbreak was far from over in Southeast Asias biggest city.Governor Anise Baswedan said from Fr...

COVID-19: Bihar District education officers asked to submit report by June 6 regarding re-opening of schools

The Bihar Education Department on Thursday directed all district education officers to submit reports by June 6 regarding re-opening of schools after consulting with students, parents, teachers and management of schools. The schools have be...

Inovio partners with non-profit organization to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday said it partnered with non-profit organization International Vaccine Institute to begin an early trial of the U.S. biotechs experimental COVID-19 vaccine on humans later this month.The company said the...

Kohli better than Rohit in white-ball cricket, says Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons that Virat Kohli is better than Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket because of his consistency during run-chases. Hogg uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel and it was then that he answer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020