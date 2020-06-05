Fluence Launches New Modules of LED VYPR Top Light Series with Innovated PhysioSpec™ Spectra for Greenhouse Cultivators

Enhanced spectra offering empowers the greenhouse and high-bay indoor cultivators to balance lighting efficacy with crop quality and yield for year-round production New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial agriculture production, announced today the launch of four additional spectra on its VYPR top light series, featuring market-leading efficacies up to 3.8 µmol/J. From broad white to high red, Fluence’s extended PhysioSpec™ spectra enable growers to optimize lighting strategies for any crop in any growth stage or geographic location. “In our relentless pursuit of innovative lighting solutions for crop cultivation, we’ve conducted in-depth research on plant response under various spectra with a range of crops,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “One of the biggest challenges for cultivators around the world is the ability to tailor lighting strategies to their specific crops and environments. We’re excited to help them solve that challenge with a greater variety of light spectra to meet their unique needs.” With expanded PhysioSpec™ spectra, the VYPR top light series offers higher efficacies (up to 3.8 µmol/J) and higher photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) (up to 2330 µmol/s) per fixture over comparable lighting technologies.

• The PhysioSpec™ BROAD spectra offers continuous spectral emission across PAR 400 to 700 nm wavelength range, balancing energy efficiency with quality of light for desired plant response and human work environment. • The PhysioSpec™ DUAL spectra features red and blue spectral emission bands that maximize energy efficiency, helping to reduce energy costs and operational expenses for growers. The latest VYPR top lighting system also features a patented thermal management technology, more compact and efficient power supplies, three new mounting options for flexible installation and new reflectors. Built for greenhouses and high-bay indoor cultivators producing year-round, the VYPR series enables growers to maintain predictable production, increase crop yields and improve plant quality compared to conventional production systems. "Growers have the best understanding of their crops in their respective cultivation environments," said Timo Bongartz, Fluence's General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Choosing and implementing a supplemental lighting strategy should be a collaborative process. With our expanded spectra and new top light features, we are empowered with more tools to help our customers achieve their growing targets, enabling growers to save energy when possible, optimize light uniformity and increase light levels." About Fluence by OSRAM Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates the most powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world's top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, please visit www.fluence.science. Image: Fluence Launches New Modules of LED VYPR Top Light Series with innovated PhysioSpec™ Spectra for Greenhouse Cultivators