Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African solar start-up SunExchange raises $3 million

SunExchange, which allows people to buy individual cells on solar projects and earn a rental income in cryptocurrency, has so far raised $4 million in Series A funding round that started in 2019.Of this, $3 million came on Tuesday from billionaire Patrice Motsepe-backed African Rainbow Capital (ARC) via its stake in British-based private-equity firm ARCH Emerging Markets Partners, the company said.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:30 IST
South African solar start-up SunExchange raises $3 million

South African blockchain-based renewable energy start-up SunExchange has raised $3 million from a company backed by one of the country's richest businessmen, the firm said on Tuesday. SunExchange, which allows people to buy individual cells on solar projects and earn a rental income in cryptocurrency, has so far raised $4 million in Series A funding round that started in 2019.

Of this, $3 million came on Tuesday from billionaire Patrice Motsepe-backed African Rainbow Capital (ARC) via its stake in British-based private-equity firm ARCH Emerging Markets Partners, the company said. The funding highlights increasing demand for solar power and growing investor appetite for unconventional business technologies in South Africa, even as the coronavirus is eliminating sources of finance for traditional businesses.

Mining baron Motsepe founded ARC in 2016 to bet on future technologies on the continent and has funded start-ups, such as online-only TymeBank and mobile internet provider Rain. Cape Town-based SunExchange works on a crowd funding model, selling solar panels in a proposed project to raise money. The project will start only when all panels in it are sold.

It has solar power projects in 24 schools, shopping centres and business parks across South Africa. It is banking on growing demand for off-grid electricity sources as state power firm Eskom, essentially bankrupt and reliant on creaking coal-fired stations, continues to inflict nation-wide electricity blackouts that began in 2008.

While investors have been bullish on South Africa's renewable energy plans with the government seeking to add 2.6 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar capacity in 2022, they have been discouraged by red-tape and political wrangling. Government research arm the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) expects installed capacity of small and medium solar PV to reach 2.33 GW by 2025 from less than 500 MW in 2017.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

North Korea cuts off all communication with South Korea

North Korea said it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea on Tuesday, a move experts say could signal Pyongyang has grown frustrated that Seoul has failed to revive lucrative inter-Korean economic projects and persuade...

33 more COVID-19 cases in Assam

33 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,868, said state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.These cases were reported from Tinsukia 17, Jorhat 04, Barpeta 03, ...

States may apply for prior green nod for mines after identifying mineral blocks

The environment ministry has said state governments may apply as project proponents for mineral blocks with proven reserves, a move that would help reduce delays in production. At present, as many as 20 approvals, including environment clea...

Issue white paper on COVID-19 strategy in Gujarat: Congress

With COVID-19 cases mounting to 20,574 and the fatality count nearing 1,300 in Gujarat, the Congress on Tuesday asked the BJP government to issue a white paper on its strategy to tackle the situation. State Congress unit president Amit Chav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020