Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter to bring 'Fleets' to India

Twitter on Tuesday said it will start testing 'Fleets' in India that will allow its users to post content that disappears after 24 hours.India is the third market globally after Brazil and Italy where Twitter is rolling out this feature to test."Fleets are for people to share their ideas and momentary thoughts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:15 IST
Twitter to bring 'Fleets' to India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter on Tuesday said it will start testing 'Fleets' in India that will allow its users to post content that disappears after 24 hours. India is the third market globally after Brazil and Italy where Twitter is rolling out this feature to test.

"Fleets are for people to share their ideas and momentary thoughts. These posts disappear after 24 hours and have no retweets, likes, or public comments," Twitter said in a statement. Followers can reply privately via direct messages to continue the conversation. People can also report a Fleet. Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days in updated app versions. The offering from Twitter is similar to 'Stories' on Facebook and Instagram.

"We learned from research that people don't tweet because tweets are public, feel permanent, and display the number of retweets and likes. We hope Fleets will empower many more people to express themselves more freely," Twitter said in a statement. People can tap on their own avatar (profile picture) to start, then add text or media and hit send. "India is important for Twitter since it is one of our largest and fastest-growing audience markets globally. We are excited to bring the Fleets experiment to India and make it one of the first three countries in the world to experience this new product," Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari said. He added that the test in India will provide insights around how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter. "It will also be interesting to see if it further amplifies the diversity of usage by allowing people to share what they're thinking in a way that is light-touch and light-hearted," he said.

Fleets from the accounts one follows would show up on top of their timeline. Twitter said users can see who has seen their 'Fleet' by looking "underneath" a post. Twitter said since starting the test of Fleets in Brazil, it has seen people become more comfortable sharing what's on their minds. "People who don't usually Tweet are starting more conversations and sending both Fleets and Tweets. When people send a Fleet, they often share a number of thoughts rapidly," he said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-EFL clubs vote to keep promotion/relegation if seasons curtailed

Football League EFL clubs have agreed that if the current season is ended before completion, the promotion and relegation outcomes will be decided on a points per-game PPG table with play-offs to be played. The second-tier Championship is d...

Airlines heading for $84 bln loss this year -IATA

Airlines are set to lose 84 billion as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half to mark the worst year in the sectors history, the International Air Transport Association IATA forecast on Tuesday. With most of the worlds airliners c...

IBM drops facial recognition software amid racial profiling concerns

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has told the US Congress that the technology giant is no longer offering its facial recognition or analysis software and firmly opposes technology that is used for mass surveillance, racial profiling and violations of...

Remnants of Cristobal move into Midwest after lashing South

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast. Heavy rain hit Miss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020