Vertex Global Services earned the title Best Place to Work®

Vertex Global Services, one of the fastest growing services integrators that provides a wide spectrum of services under different verticals such as - Managed Services, Artificial Intelligence, Staff Augmentation and Performance Marketing has been conferred with the title "Best Place To Work in 2020" by the Best Place to Work® Institute.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:28 IST
Vertex Global Services. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vertex Global Services, one of the fastest growing services integrators that provides a wide spectrum of services under different verticals such as - Managed Services, Artificial Intelligence, Staff Augmentation and Performance Marketing has been conferred with the title "Best Place To Work in 2020" by the Best Place to Work® Institute. Vertex has excelled against many other companies in delivering an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in working conditions to all its employees.

Best Place to Work® is an international program providing employers globally the opportunity to learn more about the employee engagement, satisfaction and the leadership behaviors. The program has the authority to recognize employers based on validated employee survey data using their robust data-driven methodology. Employees highly regard the company's atmosphere, volunteer opportunities, rewards, management, and internal communications. Vertexian's also positively noted the following:

* 99 per cent of employees said Vertex Global Services is a Best place to work. * 98 per cent of employees said they were proud of the ways Vertex contributes to the community

* 98 per cent of employees said that Vertex have stronger Human Resource Practices * 97 per cent of employees believe in Vertex's leadership qualities.

The certificate comes amidst the COVID-19 crisis and the ranking is based on data collected during the novel coronavirus outbreak. While the pandemic has made a catastrophic impact on the economic health of businesses across the world, Vertex has ensured to look after its stakeholders, demonstrating care for their employees, their customers and their communities throughout this difficult time. "This is fantastic recognition of our inclusive and rewarding company culture. COVID-19 has undoubtedly crippled our economy. We have always believed in our team but this validation from a global authority during these challenging times has certainly accentuated our confidence," said Gagan Arora, EVP and Managing Partner at Vertex Global Services.

"Growing at a rate of 100 per cent year on year and two acquisitions in 2020, we believe that there are no short cuts to success and we're proud to have created a great workplace that will help us continue to thrive together as OneTeam in the future," he added. "We are honored to be certified as the Best Place to Work. This remarkable achievement has only been possible because of trusts the leadership posed in the entire team at Vertex and recognitions like these is an evidence of holistic and cohesive work culture we have instilled," says Vikas Arora, Vice President - Business Transformation.

"Vertex Global Services is a great example of people focused workplace culture that ensures every decision, activity and policy supports the learning, well-being and growth of all team members and the overall business," said Maria Mercedes, Program Manager for India. The survey has accomplished a 100 per cent response rate from Vertex surpassing the requisite rate of 70 per cent. The astonishing results have proved that we are an employee-dedicated company and have created new benchmarks for us being perceived a company - for the employees, of the employees and by the employees.

"This is fantastic recognition of our inclusive and rewarding company culture," said Rahul Duhoon, Assistant General Manager for Vertex. "Vertex attracts and retains top talent because we invest in our people and foster the best work environment for them to succeed," he added.

"Our intention has always been to be an employer of choice," says Pallavi Verma, Manager Talent Excellence at Vertex. "Our high performance mentality is echoed all around the world and our people possess a genuine sense of passion and purpose - something which I am incredibly proud that Best Place to Work recognized," she added.

"I feel home away from home while in office, we treat our employees as well as our customers equally - both scores are always around the similar level. Great Incentives and Insurance policies, everyone is made aware of their individual goals and that helps the company to achieve overall goals. 90 per cent of our clients stay with us and renew contracts every year which shows their trust in us," said Tanmoy Dutta, Project Manager at Vertex. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

