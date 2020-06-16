Left Menu
Development News Edition

MedAlliance Gains CE Mark Approval for Coronary SELUTION SLR™ Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon

"Small vessels and ISR are challenges for existing DES and DEB technologies, but this exciting new tool of a limus-eluting balloon can truly address the coronary conundrum of leaving nothing behind in the coronary artery, for complete healing." "We are very excited to have been awarded our second CE Mark, which is testament to the documented efficacy and safety of our novel sustained-release limus-eluting balloon in the treatment of coronary applications," concluded MedAlliance Chairman and CEO Jeffrey B.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 11:11 IST
MedAlliance Gains CE Mark Approval for Coronary SELUTION SLR™ Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon

MUMBAI, India, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAlliance has announced the award of its second CE Mark: SELUTION SLR™ 014 PTCA, a novel Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon (DEB), for the treatment of coronary arterial disease. This includes indications for both de-novo lesions as well as in-stent restenosis. The approval applies to a broad range of balloon sizes, from 1.5 x 10mm up to 5.0 x 40mm. This award was supported by one-year results from the SELUTION SLR First-in-Human study, involving 56 patients enrolled across six Indian centres, nearly half (46.6%) of whom had diabetes. 87.6% of patients had de-novo lesions and 12.4% had in-stent restenosis (ISR) lesions.

The primary endpoint of the study, freedom from device and procedure-related mortality through 30 days, was achieved in 100% of patients. There was no MACE (Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events) reported up to 30 days, and only one case occurring up to one year. SELUTION SLR demonstrated similar efficacy and safety to a drug-eluting stent (DES), with only a single patient requiring a TLR (Target Lesion Revascularization). This single TLR case accounted for the low overall MACE rate of 2% at 12 months. Co-Principal Investigators Dr. Shirish (MS) Hiremath (Director of Cath Lab and Consultant Cardiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic) and Dr. Praveen Chandra (Chairman - Department of Interventional Cardiology, Medanta- The Medicity) concluded that the data in this study support the safety, efficacy and optimal performance of SELUTION SLR in coronary applications.

"We are excited with the new technology in Limus DEB SELUTION SLR," said Dr. (Shirish) M.S Hiremath. DES has been the main stay of treating CAD for many years. But small vessel, long lesion, bifurcation and side branches, instent re-stenosis have been particularly challenging. With the LIMUS DEB (SELUTION) we can now offer alternative treatment modality and also "Leave Nothing Behind" to allow complete healing. "I am extremely pleased with the CE Mark approval of this innovative technology," added Dr. Chandra. "Small vessels and ISR are challenges for existing DES and DEB technologies, but this exciting new tool of a limus-eluting balloon can truly address the coronary conundrum of leaving nothing behind in the coronary artery, for complete healing." "We are very excited to have been awarded our second CE Mark, which is testament to the documented efficacy and safety of our novel sustained-release limus-eluting balloon in the treatment of coronary applications," concluded MedAlliance Chairman and CEO Jeffrey B. Jump. "SELUTION SLR is designed to deliver the same safety and performance as best-in-class DES technology with the added benefit of leaving nothing behind." In February 2020 MedAlliance received CE Mark approval for SELUTION SLR for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. The company recently announced completion of its below-the-knee (BTK) First-in-Human study in Singapore. The SAVE Study in Arterial Venus Fistula (AVF) enrolled its first patient in April. The STEP Pedal Arch study is to commence enrollment this quarter. A 500 patient post marketing clinical study will follow as well as the US IDE ISR study which will begin enrolment later this quarter.

MedAlliance is the first DEB company in the world to receive US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Device Designation Status for a coronary DEB. SELUTION SLR has now achieved this status for a range of indications: the treatment of AV-Fistula; coronary in-stent restenosis and peripheral below-the-knee lesions. SELUTION SLR's technology involves unique MicroReservoirs made from biodegradable polymer intermixed with the anti-restenotic drug sirolimus. These MicroReservoirs provide controlled and sustained release of the drug. Extended release of sirolimus from stents has been proven highly efficacious in both coronary and peripheral vasculatures. MedAlliance's proprietary CAT™ (Cell Adherent Technology) enables the MicroReservoirs to be coated onto balloons and adhered to the vessel lumen when delivered via an angioplasty balloon.

About MedAlliance Founded in 2008, MedAlliance is a privately-owned medical technology company. It is headquartered in Switzerland, with facilities in Irvine, California; Glasgow, UK; and Singapore. MedAlliance specializes in the development of ground-breaking technology and commercialization of advanced drug device combination products for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. For further information visit: medalliance.com. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.04 million people have been rep...

Delhi's local health minister in hospital as infections surge in India

The health minister in Delhis state government checked into the hospital with high fever and was being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday as India reported more than 10,500 new infections that are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.India has...

Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no inj...

Class 10, 12 students can skip pending board exams, to be marked as per pre-boards results: CICSE

The class 10 and 12 students of CICSE board can choose not to appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment, according to top officials. The board had also submitted the prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020