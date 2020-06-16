Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veer Foundation receives appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra for its efforts in sanitisation, feeding migrants offering free oxygen cylinders and for coming forward to set up Covid Care Centre

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:58 IST
Veer Foundation receives appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra for its efforts in sanitisation, feeding migrants offering free oxygen cylinders and for coming forward to set up Covid Care Centre

Sanitised over 20,000 housing societies, hospitals, BMC Ambulances, public transport vehicles and offices in Mumbai. Served food to migrant workers, Senior Citizens and differently-abled and had been relentlessly working for the last 70 days to support the containment of Covid19 The foundation has started an oxygen centre and provide rent-free oxygen cylinders to the citizens Mumbai, 16th June, 2020: With the extension of lockdown in Mumbai. Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based Foundation has initiated the drive to sanitze and disinfect clinics, shops, banks, and residential apartments using non-alcoholic, eco-friendly sterile disinfectant, which is afford to the residents of Mumbai Veer Foundation has received appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra on 12 June 2020 for serving food to migrant workers, senior citizens and differently abled and sanitising more than 20,000 societies, Hospitals, BMC Ambulances, public transportation vehicles and offices since 4th April, 2020 to till date.

Some of the large Societies sanitised include CISF UNIT MBPT Mumbai, Central Government employees residents welfare association Antophill, Mumbai, which is Asia's largest housing colony to provide housing to employees and staff of any central government body/organization which is been regularly sanitized. The entire sanitation drive including chemical used and the machines provided free of cost by Veer Foundation.

Besides Veer Foundation has also provided food and masks to senior citizens, migrant workers, and neighbouring BMC Hospitals and quarantines centres. The foundation has come forward to provide oxygen centre and provide assistance to the local corporation for a set-up of covid-19 care centre, which is the primary need for the rising cases of covid-19 and shortage of space in hospitals. Commenting on the Foundations efforts in containing Covid19, Mr. Nitin Sanghvi, Trustee said, “We are happy to received appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra, this gives us strength and motivation to serve the society during this pandemic.

About Veer Foundation: Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based Foundation formed in 2003, is a symbol of humanity, which strives for the welfare of people and animals. Nitin Sanghavi and family are the Trustees and members of the foundation. The foundation has organised many welfare activities during its existence in the last decade and continue to strive for the betterment of people of the country. It has served the people of Mumbai and rest of the country, whenever there was a crisis.

The foundation truly believes that, serving the mankind and animals is the best service one can render in one’s life and is the only way to contribute for the betterment of inclusive and progressive society. The foundation feels that no success can be achieved without any teamwork who has supported us during this time. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

4 men arrested for involvement in more than 100 snatching cases in Delhi: Police

Four young men were arrested for their alleged involvement in more than 100 cases of snatching in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sachin 22, Rajesh 22, Shivam 19 and Mohammad Amir 28, the...

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sparks outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs has prompted a shocked Bollywood to introspect on why outsiders find it so hard to get a foothold into an industry which many directors and actors say is ruled by its own people. Rajput was found hanging in his B...

Maha: Former LS MP Raju Shetti meets NCP chief Pawar

Former Lok Sabha MP and SwabhimaniShetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti on Tuesday metNationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati inMaharashtras Pune districtShetti, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls fromHatkanangle to Shiv Se...

Airlines urge regulators to extend airport slots waiver

Airlines are urging aviation regulators to extend a waiver on airport slot rules as they struggle to overcome the coronavirus crisis, their main international body said on Tuesday.Authorities are being asked to suspend rules requiring airli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020