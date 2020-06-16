Veer Foundation receives appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra for its efforts in sanitisation, feeding migrants offering free oxygen cylinders and for coming forward to set up Covid Care Centre

Sanitised over 20,000 housing societies, hospitals, BMC Ambulances, public transport vehicles and offices in Mumbai. Served food to migrant workers, Senior Citizens and differently-abled and had been relentlessly working for the last 70 days to support the containment of Covid19 The foundation has started an oxygen centre and provide rent-free oxygen cylinders to the citizens Mumbai, 16th June, 2020: With the extension of lockdown in Mumbai. Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based Foundation has initiated the drive to sanitze and disinfect clinics, shops, banks, and residential apartments using non-alcoholic, eco-friendly sterile disinfectant, which is afford to the residents of Mumbai Veer Foundation has received appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra on 12 June 2020 for serving food to migrant workers, senior citizens and differently abled and sanitising more than 20,000 societies, Hospitals, BMC Ambulances, public transportation vehicles and offices since 4th April, 2020 to till date.

Some of the large Societies sanitised include CISF UNIT MBPT Mumbai, Central Government employees residents welfare association Antophill, Mumbai, which is Asia's largest housing colony to provide housing to employees and staff of any central government body/organization which is been regularly sanitized. The entire sanitation drive including chemical used and the machines provided free of cost by Veer Foundation.

Besides Veer Foundation has also provided food and masks to senior citizens, migrant workers, and neighbouring BMC Hospitals and quarantines centres. The foundation has come forward to provide oxygen centre and provide assistance to the local corporation for a set-up of covid-19 care centre, which is the primary need for the rising cases of covid-19 and shortage of space in hospitals. Commenting on the Foundations efforts in containing Covid19, Mr. Nitin Sanghvi, Trustee said, “We are happy to received appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra, this gives us strength and motivation to serve the society during this pandemic.

About Veer Foundation: Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based Foundation formed in 2003, is a symbol of humanity, which strives for the welfare of people and animals. Nitin Sanghavi and family are the Trustees and members of the foundation. The foundation has organised many welfare activities during its existence in the last decade and continue to strive for the betterment of people of the country. It has served the people of Mumbai and rest of the country, whenever there was a crisis.

The foundation truly believes that, serving the mankind and animals is the best service one can render in one’s life and is the only way to contribute for the betterment of inclusive and progressive society. The foundation feels that no success can be achieved without any teamwork who has supported us during this time. PWR PWR.