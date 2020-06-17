Left Menu
Development News Edition

Designer Biosensors to Probe the Activation of Important Drug Targets - Research by Prof Arun Shukla, Department of BSBE, IIT Kanpur

A common theme of how these receptors work in our body is that they bind to another class of proteins present inside the cell called beta-arrestins, when they are turned on. In this study however, they generated antibodies against beta-arrestins in the laboratory using protein-design approaches and produced them in bacteria without any animal immunization.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:41 IST
Designer Biosensors to Probe the Activation of Important Drug Targets - Research by Prof Arun Shukla, Department of BSBE, IIT Kanpur

KANPUR, India, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cells in our body are surrounded by a lipid membrane structure, which works as the cell boundary. There are specific classes of protein molecules that are embedded in this membrane called receptors. These proteins act as messenger of information across the membrane. In other words, when cells encounter specific chemicals, for example, these receptors pass on the message to cell interior for appropriate response to take place. These receptors can be classified in different groups based on their overall shape and structure, and the largest group of receptors is known as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). About one third of the currently prescribed medicines target GPCRs by turning them on or off, and these include medicine for high blood pressure, heart failure, obesity and mental disorders. A common theme of how these receptors work in our body is that they bind to another class of proteins present inside the cell called beta-arrestins, when they are turned on. This crosstalk of the receptors and beta-arrestins is a hallmark of receptor activation and it regulates the cellular response and the fate of these receptors. In order to study when these receptors are turned on or off, scientists typically have to modify either the receptor or beta-arrestins, or both, which can change their functionality.

To overcome this hurdle, Prof Arun Shukla and his team have generated antibodies that can latch on to beta-arrestins, only when they are bound the GPCRs. This allows them to monitor the receptor activation without any modification. Typically, antibodies for such kind of studies are generated using the injection of target proteins in animals such as rats, mice, sheep and goats, with target proteins. In this study however, they generated antibodies against beta-arrestins in the laboratory using protein-design approaches and produced them in bacteria without any animal immunization. Some of these antibodies selectively latch on to beta-arrestins, only when they are in contact with the receptors. They then attached fluorescence proteins to these antibodies and follow their localization in live cells using microscopy. They observed that our antibodies act as powerful biosensors to report a receptor activation for a broad set of GPCRs, that is, when the receptor encounter their chemical ligands. These biosensors allow them to directly follow the movement of these receptors and beta-arrestins inside live cells. An important insight, which was somewhat unanticipated, that emerged from this study is that different receptors affect the overall shape of beta-arrestins differently when they interact with each other. This provides a possibility of selective targeting of different GPCRs, for example by clinically used medicines, to minimize their side effects.

Going forward, these biosensors can potentially be used in studying these receptors in their native context, that is, in the tissues of animals. More importantly, the platform to generate these antibodies without using animals can be applied to other proteins as well, and therefore, open new solutions to long standing challenge of generating high quality antibodies for life science research. About IIT Kanpur IIT Kanpur, an institute of national importance, was set up in 1959 and is currently celebrating its Diamond Jubilee. The Institute's 40,000+ alumni are experts and visionaries in various fields and many of them occupy leading positions all over the globe. The Institute has a strong focus on research and innovation as is set out in its vision statement "To create, disseminate and translate knowledge in science, engineering and allied disciplines that will best serve the society." The Institute's Startup Innovation & Incubation Center supports startups and encourages the spirit of innovation amongst the students of IIT Kanpur by providing guidance, access to infrastructure facilities and funding.

With over 20 departments and inter-disciplinary programs, IIT Kanpur has a long history of supporting promising research and encourages its faculty and students, to undertake meaningful research and contribute to society. The faculty members at IIT Kanpur have been recipients of several national and international awards including Padma Shri, Fulkerson Prize, Goedel Prize, Member of US National Academy, Infosys Prize, Humboldt Research Award, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, TWAS Prize, National J.C. Bose Fellowship, Fellowships of National Academy of Sciences India (NASI),Indian National Science Academy (INSA), Indian Academy of Science (IASc), Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE). For more information, visit https://www.iitk.ac.in PWR PWR

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

RFL case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-Fortis Healthcare Promoter Shivinder Singh

A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed a bail plea of former Fortis Healthcare Promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep ...

Adityanath asks officials to create work plan to deal with COVID-19 challenges in western UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials concerned to prepare a work plan to deal with challenges posed by COVID-19 in the western districts of the state. The chief minister asked the officials to prepare the...

o9 Solutions raises USD 100 mn from KKR, plans to setp up hiring in India

Integrated business planning software firm o9 Solutions on Wednesday said it has raised USD 100 million around Rs 761 crore from global investment firm KKR. KKR has picked up a minority stake in o9 Solutions, valuing it over USD 1 billion.T...

UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Today were announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the worlds largest free trading areas, Trade S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020