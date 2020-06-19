Celebrity yoga expert Shrradha Setalvad celebrates International Yoga Day with 'One World Yoga Anthem', starring Juhi Chawla, Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree and Saiee Manjrekar

Left Menu
On the 6th International Yoga day, treat yourself to a visual delight and celebrate with 'One World Yoga Anthem'. In an effort to extend support to the Prime Minister's vision of unifying the world with yoga, the Yoga Institute of India, in collaboration with celebrity yoga expert Shrradha Setalvad, will be celebrating International Yoga Day with 'One World Yoga Anthem'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:03 IST
Juhi Chawla. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI/Newswire): On the 6th International Yoga day, treat yourself to a visual delight and celebrate with 'One World Yoga Anthem'. In an effort to extend support to the Prime Minister's vision of unifying the world with yoga, the Yoga Institute of India, in collaboration with celebrity yoga expert Shrradha Setalvad, will be celebrating International Yoga Day with 'One World Yoga Anthem'. Celebrating this iconic day with spiritual and patriotic fervor are a number of Bollywood superstars as well, the likes of which include Juhi Chawla, Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree and Saiee Manjerekar, among others.

The video unites yoga enthusiasts from all over and also features internationally acclaimed yogis. The video also pays homage to the frontline warriors, the doctors, policemen, and essential service providers, who have been working tirelessly to get us through the pandemic of coronavirus. Taking forward the honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji's vision of International Yoga Day, Manju Mangal Prabhat Lodha, wife of BJP President, Mumbai, Mangal Prabhat Lodha has forayed a powerful spiritual awakening for the country through the video.

Numerous notable personalities have acknowledged and praised Shraddha's unique and inspirational initiative. Amruta Fadnavis, Indian banker, singer and Social activist, and wife of former Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has also extended her support to this cause. Padma Shri Awardee, Dr Mohsin Wali, former physician to the President of India, has praised Shrradha's vision. The video which is sure to inspire viewers to dedicate time and energy to this rejuvenating ancient practice will have a Global Digital Launch via Facebook Live and YouTube Live on Sunday, 21st June 2020 at 10.05 am, on Times Music Spiritual channels.

This story is provided by Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Newswire)

