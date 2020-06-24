BetOnIndia Technology Private Limited Announces the Launch of CareVision™ - The World's First EI (Emotionally Intelligent) Smart Home Camera

BANGALORE, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetOnIndia Technology today announced the launch of CareVision, the first ever innovative consumer electronics product made in India to be launched globally. CareVision is a smart home camera and that has advanced EI (emotionally intelligent) features built on top of advanced AI hardware. CareVision goes beyond home security and gives parents the ability to stay updated and in touch with their loved ones while away from home. CareVision (CV) - World's First EI Camera - Brought to you by the team at BetOnIndia Technology Private Limited "From day one we built CareVision with the vision that a smart home camera must be useful every day like every other device (TV, phone, speakers etc) in your home. The fundamental problem we see with existing home cameras is that due to a security mindset they deliver either fragmented videos/alerts or the full 24/7 video neither of which is very useful to parents to review the events in their home. We deliver patented summaries that are continuously updated through which parents can easily review the events around their loved ones while they are away from home. We are also proud to be the first team ever in India's history to launch an innovative consumer electronics product that has been completely designed and developed in India," says Chandru Bolaki, Founder, BetOnIndia Technology. "CareVision's unique combination of AI and EI features will allow the users to be "proactive" instead of "reactive" and will give our users peace of mind that they will never miss any important events with their loved ones at home," says C S Raghunandan, CTO, CareVision.

"We at Fracktal are passionate about building world class products in India for India and are delighted to be part of the CareVision hardware design and development journey. The message of Atmanibharan strongly resonates with us in our 3D printer business and we are happy to see the launch of Carevision on the global stage," - Vijay Varada/Rohit Asil, Founders, Fracktal Works. Major Features of CareVision™: • Patented Summaries: Keeps you updated on your loved ones throughout the day • Call button/Panic Alarm: Your loved ones can reach you anytime with a button press • Real time two way video/audio: Communicate with your loved ones as if you are with them • Live Window Updates: Ability to monitor your loved ones anytime/anywhere • Best In Class AI hardware: Great software features built on top of the best AI hardware • Portability: Use CareVision™ anywhere using the built in rechargeable battery • Local Storage: All information stored/delivered from the SD card eliminating cloud fees CareVision will be available across the world (on Kickstarter.com) in July 2020, at $99 (INR 7500).

For more information on CareVision including campaign/demo videos and detailed product information, please visit: www.carevisionsecurity.com For CareVision campaign video, please click on this link: https://youtu.be/louE7lfAdTI About BetOnIndia Technology Private Limited: BetOnIndia Technology was founded in 2015 with a simple goal - to prove that Indian teams can build and deliver world class products. We are proud that two of our startups Fracktal Works (a 3D printer company) and CareVision (a smart home camera company) have achieved this mission. CareVision is being launched in conjunction with our US partner company Go East LLC based in California. Go East is handling the global launch on Kickstarter (a premier global platform for new products). Post this global launch; we will launch CareVision™ in India through select broadband providers, who have expressed strong interest in using CareVision to broaden the services they provide to Indian homes. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195423/CareVision_BOI.jpg