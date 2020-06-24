Veer Foundation receives permission to start upgraded CCC-2 Facilities at lavender Baug, Hotel & Banquets Hall at 90 Feet Road, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East

Mumbai, 24th June, 2020: Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based has received appreciation from Governor of Maharashtra on 12 June 2020 for serving food to migrant workers, senior citizens and differently abled and sanitising more than 20,000 societies, Hospitals, Ambulances, public transport vehicles and offices working since 22nd March, 2020 to till date. With the number of cases surging into the COVID-19 and Unlock of the Maharashtra State Veer Foundation team alongwith Ghatkopar Medical Association, Indian Medical Association and Bombay College of Pharmacy had approached the Municipal Corporation of greater Mumbai – N Ward and extended their whole hearted support in terms of Oxygen Center, requisite Doctors, Para Medical Staff, Nurses required for this Center. Veer Foundation received formal permission from the Municipal Corporation of Greater to start the upgraded CCC-2 facility at Lavender Baug, Hotel & Banquets Hall vide letter No. ACN/280/Gen dt. 18.6.2020 issued by the Assistant Commissioner N-Ward Shri Ajitkumar B Ambi This Center will house 60 beds with Oxygen Center. On this the Association and its members has moved one more step from their earlier project during the pandemic of sanitization, food distribution towards health of the people affected during this Pandemic. Home isolation is a first stage as recommended. However, in certain cases it needs immediate medical assistance alongwith Oxygen and Doctor Support and hence this center could support as the first hand treatment and also could reduce the load on the Hospitals who are been actively working since the start of this pandemic to support humanity. The Association look forward for start of this Center which is to be set up with the support of Ghatkopar Medical Association, Indian Medical Association and Bombay College of Commerce. This permission is issued by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai shows that the Municipal Corporation is trying to its best to save the people of Greater Mumbai from this Pandemic. These activities during this pandemic has been jointly carried out by the team Veer Foundation Shri Nitinbhai Sanghvi, Shri Rahulbhai Desai, Shri Rahul Sanghvi and Shri Jethalal Dedhia and entire team. Commenting on this Shri Nitinbhai Sanghvi, Trustee said we believe with the support of MCGM and the Panel of Doctors this Center can become a role model and we pray that the recovery rate from this Center to be 100% and all our efforts would be in that direction. PWRPWR