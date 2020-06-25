Mumbai Police Fundraiser Press Note - Mumbai Entrepreneur launches crowdfunding campaign to provide protective masks to every police of Mumbai

Left Menu
Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Naina Parekh, founder of EUME has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to manufacture customized masks for Mumbai Police.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Naina Parekh, founder of EUME has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to manufacture customized masks for Mumbai Police. Naina's initiative to honor Mumbai Police has received support from various celebrities like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor.

"Our front-line warriors, especially our Police, are working day and night to protect us. This is a small initiative to ensure our Mumbai Police force remains well-equipped, as they help us fight this pandemic on the battleground," said Naina Parekh. The campaign has set a target to raise Rs 1.20 crores, aiming to provide three masks to each of the 40,000 strong Police force of Mumbai.

"Our Protect+ Pro 95 Mask is a certified 30 day-reusable and washable. The masks for Mumbai Police Force are customized as per the job requirements of the police - the masks will have a respiratory valve to ensure maximum breathability and it will be adjustable around the head with straps to ensure easy facial mobility," added Parekh. At the minimalistic cost of Rs 300 for a pack of three, the campaigners are requesting for a donation that will amount to Rs 3.33 a day per person to ensure the safety of our police officers for at least the next 90 days.

"The campaign is receiving tremendous support and appreciation from Mumbaikars who are coming forward to support our Bravehearts, our COVID Warriors - our Mumbai Police. We are also reaching out to corporates and other organizations requesting their support for the campaign," says Naina Parekh. One can donate a mask to Mumbai Police by pledging their support on www.maskformumbaipolice.in.

