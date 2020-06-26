Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Sends her Best Wishes for Chennai Based Composer Ganesh B. Kumar's Symphonic Music Album Launched Worldwide Today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)• The album, ‘Spirit of Humanity’, includes the first ever symphonic poem by an Indian composer. A timeless poem from Puranaanooru is a special feature Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has sent her wishes in support of the symphonic album ‘Spirit of Humanity’, composed by Chennai based music composer Ganesh B. Kumar. The album which comprises a symphony, RISE and a symphonic poem, THE JOURNEY, was launched today by Navona Records, a classical label imprint of audio production house PARMA Recordings, U.S.A. In an official letter, Ms Sitharaman stated, “India has, through history, been a place for anyone seeking peace, whether it is for the dignity of everyday living, or be it in journeys of a spiritual nature. Our motherland has always opened our land to those seeking shelter and refuge from persecution of various kinds - be it from far away as Europe, or from our immediate neighbourhood.” Elaborating further, she said, “I am very happy to learn that your album, Spirit of Humanity, brings forth the story of the Maharaja of Nawanagar who kept India's cultural ethos in mind when welcoming those from Poland. It is also lovely to know that your ode to him also includes excerpts from Purananooru, the ancient Tamil poem, one that I had the honour of quoting in parliament during my first budgetary speech.” She added, “When I learnt a little more about your album, I was delighted to know that Ganesh has composed this in the form of a symphonic poem, the first such by an Indian.” Ganesh Kumar and his team believe that such a warm endorsement coming from a person of her stature will go a long way in fulfilling their aim to promote peace and harmony through music across the world. The year 2020 holds a special significance for this album. The symphony RISE, a homage to the legendary composer Ludwig Van Beethoven, coincides with his 250th birth anniversary and the symphonic poem THE JOURNEY, set against the backdrop of World War II, marks the 75th anniversary, commemorating the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, to the Allied forces in 1945, thereby ending World War II in Europe. The universal message of the spirit of positivity and humanity conveyed through this album would surely provide musical solace during these troubled times of the pandemic. Notes to the EditorThe Core TeamA spellbinding work of collaboration, ‘Spirit of Humanity’, is an ode to optimism and humanitarianism, supported by a dedicated core team, that includes Dr. Prem Venkatesh, the dynamic Project Lead from Scotland, Shri. V. Muthukumaraguruswamy, a spiritual guide, erudite scholar and Chief Linguistic Consultant, Mrs. Georgina Margarite Ezra, Songwriter, Translator and Linguistic Trainer, and Shri. Anand Madhavan, the backbone and the Patron of the project. German Orchestra and ChoirBoth the works have been performed and recorded by the Staatskapelle Orchestra, Halle, Germany, under the baton of the renowned conductor Bernd Ruf, comprising 91 instrumentalists, along with 31 singers from the Choir of the Opera Halle, conducted by Markus Fischer. About the AlbumRISE: A tribute to the legendary composer Ludwig Van Beethoven on his 250th birth anniversary, the symphony RISE invokes the ‘Spirit of Positivity & Perseverance’. It sheds light on how Beethoven emerged triumphantly as one of the most successful composers of all time, overcoming various hardships in his life. It is a humble tribute by Kumar to one of the greatest musical geniuses of all time, whose music rose above every fall he experienced in his life. The piece draws heavily on Beethovian elements from the first measure to the last, and includes, among others, reminiscences of Beethoven's most popular themes, such as the opening motif of the composer's Fifth Symphony, but consciously introducing a rising figuration (as against the falling 3rds of the original) signifying positivity and perseverance. THE JOURNEY: The symphonic poem, THE JOURNEY - from Despair to Hope, is a large piece of program music that reminds the listener of the little-known terrible hardships of Polish refugees in the early 1940's, when thousands of displaced Poles in Russia, owing to a great humanitarian act by Maharaj Jam Saheb Digvijay Singhji, embarked on an arduous journey to India, and found a new home in the then princely Indian state of Nawanagar, Gujarat. This composition paints the deprivation, desolation, and truculent perseverance of the refugees in stark tonal colors and the finale, an extolment of the Maharaj's generosity, vividly evokes the satisfaction and relief in the face of a suffering overcome. The Symphonic Poem makes a powerful case for pacifism on the 75th anniversary of the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied forces, in 1945, thereby ending World War II in Europe. Purananooru‘Undaal Amma Ivvulagam’ - An a cappella in Tamil: As a reprise, Undaal Amma Ivvulagam, a timeless poem from Purananooru, written by the ancient King Kadalul Maaindha Ilamperuvazhudhi, is featured as a bonus track in the album as an a cappella, sung by Shalini Singh Balaji and Keshav Vinod Kumar, thereby giving an Indian twist to conclude the album

Image: Chennai based Music Composer Ganesh B Kumar’s ‘Spirit of Humanity’, launched worldwide today (June 26, 2020), by Navona Records, U.S.A

