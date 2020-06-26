Left Menu
India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) provides 5000 disaster relief kits to the under-privileged citizens affected by the Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for India's pulses trade and industry today handed over 5000 disaster relief kits to Javed Ahmed Khan, MIC Disaster Management and Civil Defence, West Bengal to be distributed to the underprivileged citizens affected by the Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:46 IST
Anurag Tulshan, IPGA convenor East Zone handing over 5000 disaster relief kits to Javed Ahmed Khan, MIC Disaster Management and Civil Defence, West Bengal. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] June 26 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for India's pulses trade and industry today handed over 5000 disaster relief kits to Javed Ahmed Khan, MIC Disaster Management and Civil Defence, West Bengal to be distributed to the underprivileged citizens affected by the Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata. Each relief kit contains 5 kgs Rice, 1 kg Masoor Dal, 1 kg Sugar, 1 kg Salt, and 1 litre Edible Oil.

"Cyclone Amphan has created havoc in Kolkata and the after-effects have been tremendous. People are still suffering and unable to resume a normal life. Daily livelihood has been impacted and getting food for survival is a challenge. IPGA decided to step up its contribution by way of supporting the underprivileged citizens of Kolkata. This initiative is third in the series of the overall contribution of the pulses trade to the nation amounting to Rs 5 crores. The first contribution was pledging Rs 21lakh to PM-CARES Fund and the second contribution was of providing 5000 ration bags to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai for the migrant workers and 1000 ration bags to Navi Mumbai Police Department to honour the tireless efforts taken by police personnel in the fight against COVID 19," said Jitu Bheda, Chairman - IPGA speaking about the initiative. "As the nodal body of the pulses trade, we are proud to be a part of this relief work and to be the first association to do this. We hope that our effort encourages other similar Associations to come forward and contribute. This is the time, that we need to come forward to take care of our fellow Indians and support them," said Bimal Kothari, Vice Chairman - IPGA speaking about the initiative.

IPGA, apart from the contribution of Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund which is in addition to the various amounts contributed by their members. The overall contribution from the Pulses Trade to PM-CARES Fund is close to Rs 5 crores. This is over and above the contribution made by IPGA members in the form of food grains, sanitizers, masks, gloves, and similar essential commodities and products.

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

