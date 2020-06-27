Left Menu
Glenmark's Consolidated Revenue Rises 7.96% to Rs. 27,674.89 Mn. for Q4 FY 2019-20, Consolidated Net Profit Rises 36.28% to Rs. 2203.08 Mn. for Q4 FY 2019-20

• US Business recorded de-growth of (1%) to Rs. 7,619.02 Mn. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 09:40 IST
MUMBAI, India, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights for Q4 FY 2019-20 • India Business grew by 14.52 % to Rs. 7,647.53 Mn. • Europe Business grew by 29.26% to Rs. 4115.68 Mn.

Latin America Business grew by 46.9% to Rs. 1768.73 Mn. • US Business recorded de-growth of (1%) to Rs. 7,619.02 Mn.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020. For the Fourth Quarter of FY 2019-20, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at Rs. 27,674.89 Mn. as against Rs. 25,634.74 Mn. recording an increase of 7.96 %.

Consolidated Net Profit was at Rs. 2203.08 Mn. for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 as compared to Rs. 1,616.62 Mn. in the previous corresponding quarter, registering an increase of 36.28%. Consolidated EBITDA grew by 27.89% to Rs. 4656.87 Mn. in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs. 3,641.31 Mn. in the previous corresponding quarter. For the year ended March 31, 2020, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at Rs. 106,409.69 Mn as against Rs. 98,654.69 Mn., recording an increase of 7.86% over the previous corresponding period. Consolidated Net Profit was at Rs. 7759.70 Mn. for the year ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs. 9,249.93 Mn. in the previous year. Consolidated EBITDA for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 stood at Rs. 16980.82 Mn. as against Rs. 15,857.99 Mn. in the previous corresponding period.

"Our growth momentum sustained in the Fourth Quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic and challenging generic business environment across markets globally. Our India, Europe and Latin America regions performed well during the Quarter," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He further added, "Our sustained performance has been due to the continuous efforts of all our employees around the world. Our manufacturing facilities have operated continuously and facilitated the uninterrupted supply of medicines to operating markets. " 1. GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (GPL) India Sales from the formulation business in India for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2019-20 was at Rs. 7,647.53 Mn as against Rs. 6677.94 Mn in the previous corresponding quarter, recording growth of 14.52 %. Glenmark Consumer Care Business Glenmark Consumer Care business continued to maintain strong growth momentum of 31 % in the quarter of this financial year and the business setting a new milestone of sales of INR 203.8 crore in this financial year.

USA Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA registered revenue from the sale of finished dosage formulations of Rs. 7,619.02 Mn for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against revenue of Rs. 7696 Mn for the previous corresponding quarter, recording a de-growth of (1 %) Africa, Asia and CIS Region (ROW) For the Fourth Quarter of FY 2019-20, revenue from Africa, Asia and CIS region was Rs. 3365.47 Mn as against Rs. 3852.85 Mn for the previous corresponding quarter, recording de-growth of (12.65 %) Europe Glenmark Europe's operations revenue for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2019-20 was at Rs. 4115.68 Mn as against Rs. 3184.07 Mn recording a growth of 29.26 %. Latin America Glenmark's revenue from its Latin American and Caribbean operations was at Rs. 1768.73 Mn for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2019-20, as against Rs. 1204.07 Mn., recording an increase of 46.9 %. API Business For the Fourth Quarter of FY 2019-20, external sales for Glenmark Life Sciences was at Rs. 2613.79 Mn as against Rs. 2487.77 Mn., recording growth of 5.07 % over the corresponding period last year.

For the entire year, external sales of Glenmark Life Sciences recorded revenue of INR. 10239.17 Mn as against Rs. 9493.11 Mn. in the previous financial year, recording growth of 7.86 % over the corresponding period last year. 2. ICHNOS Sciences For updates on the organisation and the pipeline, please log on to www.ichnossciences.com . The pipeline update for the fourth quarter is published About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

